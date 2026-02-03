MAFS Australia's Chris' age, job, where he's from and more

3 February 2026, 08:30

MAFS Australia 2026's Chris Nield.
MAFS Australia 2026's Chris Nield. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Chris Nield's? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 groom from his age and job to where he's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Get your popcorn ready and cancel all your plans - Married At First Australia is back! Among the 18 new hopeless romantics hoping to find the love of their life is retired party animal Chris, who is ready to swap wild nights for married life.

It appears Chris has set his standards high, as he hoped the experts would match him something who is "petite, brunette, naturally tanned and fit". However, they “can’t be too needy”, as that'll be a turn off for him.

The self-described “boy’s boy” who doesn't have any platonic female friendships, is ready to find the woman of his dreams. So, as we follow along Chris' MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about him...

Chris's MAFS Australia promo image.
Chris is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is MAFS Australia's Chris?

The MAFS groom is 31 years old.

Chris admitted that he's found it "difficult" to compromise in past relationships, and now he's in his 30s, he doesn't believe he has any room to change.

Where is MAFS Australia's Chris from?

Chris lives in Melbourne, a state in southeast Australia.

What is MAFS Australia's Chris' job?

He works as a Construction Supervisor, overseeing the daily operations on a worksite.

MAFS Australia groom Chris Nield pictured with a friend.
Chris admitted he is ready to settle down. Picture: Instagram

MAFS Australia's Chris controversy explained:

When Nine posted a teaser clip on Instagram introducing Chris, the experts discussed him, and John Aiken said: "Chris is opinionated, he's abrasive, and he has no filter."

In the clip, he jokingly questioned the education and qualifications of the experts. Later, when asked what turns him off, he replied: "Fake tan, needy and fat people."

It’s still unknown whether he addresses this comment on the show.

What is MAFS Australia's Chris's Instagram and TikTok?

You'll find his Instagram here: @chrisnield__

Who did Chris marry on MAFS Australia?

At the moment, we don't know who Chris's bride is but we'll update this page as soon as all is revealed.

