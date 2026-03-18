MAFS Australia's Chris' shocking audition tape has been revealed in full

We didn't know it could get any worse...

MAFS Australia's Chris' shocking audition tape has been revealed in full. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Chris Nield's full audition tape has been shared after his controversial comments about women stirred backlash.

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It's Revelations Week on Married at First Sight Australia and one of the tasks is to watch their partners' audition tapes.

This did not go well for Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur as the topic of children sparked concern, but for Chris Nield and Brook Crompton, things were even worse.

After Brook watched Chris' audition tape she said she "appalled", talking to the cameras she added: "Like you're a 31-year-old man - or should I say child - at the end of the day, so there's no excuse."

Chris' comments about "needy and fat﻿ people" and girls that wear fake tan were shown on the show, but now his full audition tape has now been shared and he actually said some other controversial things...

Brook reacting to Chris' MAFS audition tape. Picture: Nine

In the extended version of Chris' audition tape, shared by Nine, he had also explained how he has no room for females in his friendship group unless their relationship is of a sexual nature. He said the reason for this was that his life was already﻿ "jam-packed with bros".

He was then asked by a producer of he had any women in his life, and the only person he mentioned his sister-in-law, however he didn't have anything nice to say about her. "She's a yapper mouth, she just can't shut up," he said.

After all the derogatory comments he made, ﻿Chris then insisted he did in fact like women but said he was just "too tunnel-visioned" on finding the perfect girl.

He then also admitted that he 'loves' to annoy people, saying: "It is funny, I do ﻿love getting under people's skin."

MAFS Australia's Alissa and Gia's reaction when Brook told them what Chris said in his audition tape. Picture: Nine

After she watched his audition tape, Brook said she wasn't sure if there was any way back from it, adding that it had "icked" her out.

Chris appeared willing to acknowledge fault for what he'd said, saying: "I've done it to myself so I've got no one to blame... It's about time I changed."

Viewers of the show have been divided over his comments, some have argued that Chris is only accepting fault because Brook ticks all the physical features he was looking for. On Reddit one person said: "The only way Brook can tell Chris how horrible his opinions are is the fact she’s a 10. He wouldn’t give a rats about her opinion if she wasn’t lol."

Another penned: "He only cares what she said cause she’s hot. He’ll continue his sh---- attitude after the show. You can’t tell me didn’t backpedal on this “revelation” the second he was back at the pub at home."

MAFS Australia's Chris admitted it's 'about time' he changed. Picture: Nine

Others have been conflicted over whether his comments were that bad to start with, as another viewer wrote: "Chris is an absolute idiot but the audition tape wasn’t that deep... It’s like if a woman said she doesn’t like short guys in her tape - that would’ve been totally fine. They’re both personal preferences in terms of what people are attracted to so why is it wrong to vocalise."

However another fan of the show replied saying: "He didn't just say he didn't like fat people. He said they gave him the ick. Both are distasteful. It's the way he said it. 'I'm not crazy about the dress you're wearing' vs 'That dress is hideous and makes you look like s---'.

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