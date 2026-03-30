MAFS Australia’s Chris claims his and Brook's shock exit was "framed" by producers

MAFS Australia’s Chris reveals he'd already planned journey home before dramatic exit. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight Australia's Chris Nield has shared the 'truth' about his and Brook's shock exit.

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Controversial groom Chris Nield has shockingly revealed that he had already booked his flight home before his dramatic exit on Married At First Sight Australia.

From refusing to kiss at the altar to a shocking Revelations Week, married life didn’t get off to the smoothest start for Chris and Brook.

Things didn't improve when Intimacy Week came around. The grooms were tasked with doing something special for their wives and Chris organised a pamper night. However, it didn't go down well, as Brook rejected the romantic gesture and said she felt "smothered".

After an intense few weeks together, the pair ultimately split in the second Commitment Ceremony - a decision that came after an explosive Dinner Party and Brook's brief exit.

Brook suggested a cheek kiss. Picture: Nine

Going into the second Commitment Ceremony, tensions were high as Brook had been fiery during the previous Dinner Party and was set for a grilling from the experts.

When the experts began to question Brook's behaviour, she left the couch saying she was going to use the bathroom... but never returned. Chris then followed suit and stormed out.

Now, in a recent interview, Chris has claimed that he and Brook had actually made a joint decision to leave the show earlier in the day. He said: “We’d already decided. We told them in the morning that we were done. We were leaving.

“I had booked a flight before Brook that weekend. We woke up and said, ‘This isn’t for us. We’re getting out of here.’”

Reflecting on when Brook left the Commitment Ceremony, Chris said: “As soon as they said she [Brook] had left, I knew what they were doing. I stood up and said, ‘We’re not f-----g doing this.’ I wasn’t going to let her be framed as abandoning me."

Chris also added that he was grateful to have left because the experiment was “messing” with his head, and he had finally had enough of the experience.

John tells Mel Brook has left the experiment. Picture: Nine

During the second Commitment Ceremony, Brook firmly placed Chris in the friend zone, saying they wouldn't work in the "outside world" and she couldn't move past his controversial audition tape.

She remarked: "There's things and actions that Chris has done that I can't move past."

The recently passed expert, Mel Schilling, found it ironic that Brook was so concerned about Chris' audition tape comments, when she had been "relentless" toward Alissa Fay and Stella Mickunaite at the Second Dinner Party.

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