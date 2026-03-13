MAFS Australia's Chris spotted on dating apps after split from Brook

MAFS Australia's Chris spotted on dating apps after split from Brook. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Chris Nield is looking for love again after his failed TV marriage to Brook Crompton.

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*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers*

Married At First Sight Australia's Chris Nield has been spotted on the dating app, Hinge, after his shocking split from Brook Crompton.

Although Chris openly admitted that he didn't believe in the experts or the experiment, he still joined the show and set his standards pretty high. He hoped to be matched with a woman who is "petite, brunette, naturally tanned and fit" - and so the experts matched him with model Brook.

Their wedding day was pretty awkward... When it was time to seal their marriage with a kiss, Brook suggested a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek instead. Despite repeatedly telling the cameras, "I don't care, I'm not fussed", he later told producers, "Like, at least kiss me on the f------- wedding stand."

Chris and Brook didn't kiss at the altar. Picture: Nine

While UK viewers are still yet to see their relationship play out on screen, Brook already dropped a huge spoiler revealing that she is pregnant and engaged to her ex - confirming her and Chris' split.

With this in mind, it's no surprise Chris has been spotted getting himself back out there in the hopes to find love with someone else.

Screenshots of Chris' dating profile show he has a new account and is verified, which means he sent a selfie verification to confirm his identity.

On his profile he said a 'typical Sunday', looked liked "House work, TV and indulgences" and he even went as far as saying, "Dating me is like being on TV".

Chris had an array of snaps on his profile, like him cycling a bike near the beach and a mirror selfie of posing in a wedding tuxedo, which we presume wasn't from his wedding day with Brook.

Chris is looking for love again on Hinge. Picture: Hinge

Chris has received major backlash from fans after his controversial audition tape was revealed. In his tape, he jokingly questioned the education and qualifications of the experts.

When asked what turns him off, he replied: "Fake tan, needy and fat people."

Once Brook discovered Chris' fat-shaming comments, she decided to leave the show. During the second commitment ceremony, Brook admitted to the experts: "There's things and actions that Chris has done that I can't move past."

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