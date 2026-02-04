Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Chris Nield and Brook Compton got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Married At First Sight Australia is back with 18 hopeful singles who've entrusted the experts with their love life, hoping they can find them 'the one'. One of the first couples to get hitched was Chris Nield and Brook Compton.

The couple had a rocky start to married life. When it was time to seal their marriage with a kiss, Brook suggested a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek instead. Chris seemed fine at the time; however, he later told producers, "Like, at least kiss me on the f------- wedding stand."

Despite the awkward beginning, the pair seemed to connect at the wedding reception and both appeared happy with their match. So, have Chris and Brook stayed together, or have they gone their separate ways?

Chris connected with Brook's family at the wedding reception. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

We currently don't know if Chris and Brook are still together, as their wedding has only just aired on Channel 9.

The couple follow each other on Instagram, which - if MAFS history is anything to go by - is a very positive sign. However, there have been some tabloid rumours suggesting Chris is forced to make an early exit after something “big” happened off camera.

It's claimed that within 48 hours of the receiving the unexpected news, the groom was sent packing.

Chris and Brook didn't kiss at the alter. Picture: Nine

Since the show is still airing and they haven't even made it to their first commitment ceremony yet, we can't say for sure whether Chris and Brook are still together or not.

We will update this page as soon as we have more news on the couple.

