MAFS Chris reacts to Brook's baby announcement and engagement news

10 March 2026, 16:01 | Updated: 10 March 2026, 16:04

MAFS Chris and Brook on their wedding day and Brook with her fiancé.
MAFS Chris reacts to Brook's baby announcement and engagement news. Picture: Nine & Woman's Day

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Chris Nield takes a swipe at ex Brook Crompton’s recent life updates.

*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers*

Married At First Sight Australia star Chris Nield has taken to TikTok to react to the recent news that Brook Crompton, who he married on the show, is now not only pregnant, but also engaged to her ex.

The couple had an awkward start to married life. At the altar, Brook suggested they seal their marriage with a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek. Chris seemed fine at the time; however, he later told producers: "Like, at least kiss me on the f------- wedding stand."

Things only worsened when Brook discovered Chris had made fat-shaming comments in his audition tape. At the second commitment ceremony, she admitted she couldn't "move past" it, before declaring she needed a toilet break - and didn’t return.

The pair have since split, and Brook recently gave a jaw-dropping interview in which she revealed she has found love again and is expecting her first baby. Her ex-husband Chris has remained quiet about the news... until now.

Brook pictured at the altar with Chris giving her a cheek kiss.
Brook offered Chris a cheek kiss at the altar. Picture: Nine

In a recent TikTok video, Chris can be seen shrugging his shoulders and looking around. Meanwhile, there's a picture of Brook and her now-fiancé Harry from their Woman's Day photoshoot in the background.

There isn't a caption, and he doesn't say anything in the video, but his gestures and the backing music suggest that he's taking the news in his stride.

One MAFS fan commented, "haha this is sensational", while another penned: "this is hilarious."

In Chris' Instagram bio, he made a light of his situation, writing: "Just a guy with a broken heart 💔."

A screenshot of Chris's TikTok.
Chris reacted to Brook's recent major life updates. Picture: TikTok

In Brook's bombshell interview, she revealed she split from her now fiancé Harry three months before production began last year. However, once she returned home from the experiment newly single, they reunited.

Brook seemed very open to rekindling her relationship with Harry, as she said her brief time with Chris on the show made her realise how "amazing" Harry was. She even remarked that she was only paired with Chris for "TV ratings".

While the couple enjoyed several months being back together, it was around November last year when Brook found out she was pregnant. Then, on Christmas Day, Harry proposed.

With MAFS Australia now airing in the UK and viewers watching the drama unfold for the first time, Brook revealed she wouldn't be tuning in as she doesn’t have "time for the drama" now.

