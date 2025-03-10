Did MAFS Australia's Carina date Quavo or Drake? The rapper she dated revealed

10 March 2025, 16:24

Which rapper did MAFS Australia's Carina Mirabile date?
Which rapper did MAFS Australia's Carina Mirabile date? Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Carina Mirabile is on the search for lasting love in this year’s Married at First Sight Australia, but which famous rapper did she reportedly date and what happened between them?

Carina Mirabile made her debut on Married at First Sight Australia 2025 when she was matched with French groom Paul Antoine.

But things certainly got off to a dramatic start when Carina approached the altar on her wedding day only to realise she already knew her husband-to-be. Um, what!?

It turns out the pair had actually been on a date before they joined the show, and to make matters worse, it ended on somewhat sour terms as Paul actually ghosted his now-bride.

While the experience certainly left a bad taste in Carina’s mouth, after plenty of pleading from Paul she decided to forgive him and start afresh - pretending they really had got married at first sight.

But while Carina might be deep in her quest for love with Paul now, he's not the first man she's dated. Recent reports have actually claimed she used to date a certain famous name in the rapping industry. So, which rapper did Carina date and what do we know about their relationship?

*Warning: spoilers below!*

Carina Mirabile on MAFS Australia 2025.
Carina Mirabile on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Did MAFS Australia's Carina date Quavo?

According to MailOnline, Carina previously had a fling with American rapper Quavo before the experiment.

She opened up about the former romance after a boozy day out with her husband and fellow MAFS couple Jeff Gobbels and Rhi Disljenkovic, the outlet reported.

But the confession saw her husband Paul fly off the handle when he found out, even allegedly punching a hole in their apartment wall later on in the evening during a fit of rage.

Sources confirmed that Carina assured the producers she was safe during the incident, the outlet added.

Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding
Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding. Picture: Nine

One source told the outlet: “We all have a past, and some people have slept around, but he was just grossed out that she had hooked up with a rapper who has probably slept with many others.” Um, yikes?

While we don’t know too much about the details of Carina’s relationship with Quavo, she reportedly insisted it was nothing more than a fling.

Carina allegedly had a fling with Quavo.
Carina allegedly had a fling with Quavo. Picture: Getty

Did MAFS Australia's Carina date Drake?

Carina has also recently been linked to global megastar Drake after she was apparently spotted with the ‘One Dance’ rapper at a restaurant in early February, the Mail reported.

She had been hanging out with some influencer friends in Perth when she reportedly caught the attention of Drake, who then paid for the group’s bill.

The group was allegedly later seen talking to Drake and his friends before being spotted front row at the rapper's concert that same evening.

But as it stands, all the reports are just hearsay at the moment, so it remains to be seen if Carina will officially confirm anything moving forward!

