MAFS Australia's Brook breaks silence on why she isn't at the reunion

MAFS Australia's Brook reveals why she isn't at the reunion. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Brook Crompton has shared her reason for not being in the reunion episode.

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*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers for UK viewers*

The cast of Married at First Sight Australia have come together for a special reunion episode.

After Final Vows saw only Steven and Rachel, and Stella and Filip stay together, the night was set to be full of exes reuniting... what could possibly go wrong?

While Bec shared that "war" broke out between her and Stephanie after it was revealed that Stephanie had been sending bikini pics to Danny, one of the biggest elephants in the room was the fact that Brook had failed to make an appearance.

Brook has now addressed her absence in a lengthy statement.

Brook didn't return for the reunion episode. Picture: Nine

Why was Brook not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

Originally, Brook had told press she didn't return to film the reunion episode because she didn't want to miss a friend's 30th birthday, but now she's shared that it was because she'd just found out she was pregnant.

Her first statement to PEDESTRIAN.TV said: "It was a close friend’s 30th and I didn’t want to miss it. I had about four producers call and beg, trying to get me there, even saying they hadn’t invited Chris. But honestly, I just couldn’t be bothered with the drama as well."

But she later shared a statement to Instagram saying: "I’ve seen and received a number of comments about my absence from the MAFS reunion that will be aired Sunday 12th April, which was filmed on the 19th and 20th of November last year.

"In the lead-up, I was contacted multiple times by producers via email and phone, encouraging me to attend … However, at that point in my life, I had just found out that Harry and I were expecting our first child. Given everything I had experienced, I made the decision that returning to that environment was not in my best interest.

"It had previously brought out a side of me I wasn’t proud of, and I knew I needed to prioritise my wellbeing."

Brook announced her pregnancy while the show was still being aired. Picture: Instagram

Brook is currently engaged to her pre-show ex Harry, who she admitted to being in contact with while she was on the show. In one of the tasks on Revelations Week, Brook was given a card that read, 'The last time I contact with my ex was...'.

She answered saying: "When he wanted to buy me flowers and I was like, 'You do realise I'm married now?' But he already knew. But I think he just obviously didn't really... I don't know."

It has since been revealed that she and Harry got back together two weeks after she left the experiment. The pair are now engaged and set to welcome their first baby together.

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