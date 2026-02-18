MAFS Australia's Brook shares bombshell spoiler about her marriage to Chris

18 February 2026, 06:00

Brook and Chris pictured on their wedding day and pregnant posing with fiancé Harry.
MAFS Australia Brook shares huge spoiler about her marriage to Chris. Picture: Nine & Woman's Day

By Lily Bell

MAFS Australia's Brook Crompton has revealed in a jaw-dropping interview that her life has “fallen into place” since leaving the show.

*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13*

For Married At First Sight Australia contestant Brook Crompton, the past year has been nothing short of life-changing in more ways than one, as she has revealed that she is pregnant and engaged to her ex, confirming her split from MAFS co-star Chris Nield while the show is still airing!

After her fair share of heartbreak and betrayal, Brook put her faith into the experiment in hopes to be matched with a "trustworthy” and “loyal" man. With this in mind, the experts matched her with Chris.

The pair had a rocky start to married life, as Brook suggested a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek when it was time to seal their marriage. Sadly, things only got worse, when Brook discovered Chris' past fat-shaming comments which led her to reportedly leave the experiment in the second week.

As the TV show airs and viewers follow the fallout of their relationship - with Brook's exit on the horizon - she has now broken her silence with some major life updates that have left viewers speechless.

Brook pictured giving Chris her cheek for a kiss.
Brook and Chris didn't kiss on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

In an exclusive interview with Woman's Day, Brook was joined by her ex, now fiancé, Harry - who she reunited with two weeks after leaving the MAFS experiment.

Brook and Harry split three months before production began last year, blaming timing and bad communication as the reasons for their split. She said: “There wasn’t infidelity – Harry would never. It wasn’t a toxic ending or anything. He was just so busy with work."

Although Harry knew she was going on the show, he didn’t want to stop her. But once she returned home newly single, he knew he couldn’t miss the opportunity to be with her again. He confessed: “Yeah, I came crawling back. I missed her a little too much.”

Brook seemed very open to rekindling their relationship, as her brief time with Chris on the show made her realise how "amazing" Harry was. She said: “I guess it made me realise how amazing Harry is. He’s nothing like that person I married on MAFS."

She even remarked that it quickly became apparent to her that she was paired with Chris for "TV ratings".

Brook and Harry pictured posing together.
Brook and Harry broke up three months before MAFS started. Picture: Woman's Day

While the couple enjoyed several months being back together, it was around November when Brook had a vivid dream that would ultimately change their lives forever. She said: "I had a dream that I was pregnant.

“I woke up and thought, ‘That was crazy,’ but I did a pregnancy test… and it was positive!”

Although it was a shock to the couple, Harry admitted he always known she would be the mother of his children, saying: “I always thought she would be the mother of my children, I just didn’t know when.”

The surprises didn’t stop there - on Christmas Day last year, Harry proposed. Reflecting on the happy moment, Brook said: "I genuinely wasn’t expecting it, I thought maybe he’d propose after we had the baby."

Brook pictured posing with her baby bump.
The model is expecting a baby in the middle of this year. Picture: Instagram

While Brook and Harry prepare to welcome their first child, the couple’s focus is firmly on their growing family - not on MAFS or Chris.

Unlike the show’s high viewership, Harry hasn't tuned in, saying: "I haven’t even watched a single episode, I don’t think it’s very real to be honest." It seemed Brook shares the same sentiment, as she admitted she doesn’t have "time for the drama" now.

