MAFS Australia's Brook reveals first look at baby bump after dramatic exit from show

MAFS Australia's Brook reveals first look at baby bump after dramatic exit from show. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Brook Crompton has shared pictures of her baby bump after split from Chris Nield on the show.

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If somehow you made it this far into the UK timeline without spoilers, congratulations. But now that Brook Crompton and Chris Nield's dramatic exit from the experiment has aired, we can freely talk about Brook's new relationship and pregnancy.

During Married at First Sight Australia, Brook struggled to build a connection with Chris. She was left speechless after watching his audition tape and later rejected his romantic gesture in Intimacy Week. Ultimately, they split in the second Commitment Ceremony.

Looking back, it sadly seems their relationship was doomed from the start, as it's since been confirmed that Brook was in contact with her ex (now fiancé) during the experiment.

Despite the fallout from MAFS, Brook is excited about the next chapter of her life, with a baby boy on the way and her engagement to her fiancé, Harry.

Brook and Chris left the experiment at the second Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

Aside from a posting public apology on Instagram following her behaviour at the second Dinner Party, Brook has remained fairly quiet on social media.

However, she recently posted a video giving followers a look into some major milestones including the moment her ex Harry proposed, their trips together, and a glimpse of her pregnancy.

In the caption, Brook penned a heartfelt message to her partner Harry and her unborn son. She wrote: "Baby boy on the way, and a forever with you 💍

"To our little boy, you've already filled our world with so much hope and love. The past year, and especially these last few months, have taught me more than I ever imagined about patience, love, and the person I want to be."

She continued: "I've dreamed of being a mother for as long as I can remember, and sharing this journey with the person I love most makes it even more special."

Brook then thanked Harry for being her "rock" and "safe place", sharing her excitement for him to became a father.

The MAFS bride then signed off her message to her unborn son, writing: "Baby boy, we are waiting for you with full hearts.

"You've already changed our world in the most incredible way. We can't wait to meet you, hold you, and begin this next chapter of our lives together."

Although Brook didn't share her due date, there are rumours she is expecting her son in July/August 2026.

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