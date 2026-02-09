MAFS Australia's Brook's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Brook Compton. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Brook Compton? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 bride.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After her fair share of heartbreak and betrayal, Brook Crompton is willing to put all her faith in the Married At First Sight Australia experiment to find her perfect match.

Having been cheated on by almost every guy she has dated, Brook is looking for a man who is "trustworthy, tall, tanned and loyal" - but most importantly, someone who will make her laugh. That's why she's been matched by the experts with Construction Supervisor Chris Nield.

Despite her unlucky relationship past, Brook is willing to dive headfirst into the experiment, as she's ready to settle down and start a family. So, as we follow along Brook's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about her...

Brook is on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

How old is MAFS Australia's Brook Compton?

The MAFS bride is 27 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Brook Compton from?

Brook is from the Gold Coast in Queensland.

What is MAFS Australia's Brook Compton's job?

She has the best of both worlds, working as a part-time model and part-time corporate girly.

Chris and Brook didn't kiss at the altar. Picture: Nine

Who did Brook marry on MAFS Australia?

Brook married Chris on the show. The pair had a rocky start to married life after Brook suggested they seal their marriage with a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek. Chris seemed fine at the time; however, he later told producers, "Like, at least kiss me on the f------- wedding stand."

The awkward moment at the altar was long forgotten at the wedding reception, as they both appeared happy with their match.

What is MAFS Australia's Brook Compton's Instagram?

You can follow her here: @brookcrompton_

Read more MAFS news here: