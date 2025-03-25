Where is MAFS Australia's Beth from?

Where is Beth Kelly from? The MAFS Australia bride's British background explained

MAFS Australia bride Beth isn't originally from Australia, so where is she from and when did she move Down Under?

After introducing British lad Billy along with the first set of couples, Married at First Sight Australia have welcomed UK-born Beth to the experiment as she's been matched with Teejay.

Beth and Teejay joined the show three weeks in as an 'intruder couple' along with the likes of Lauren returning for a second shot at love with Clint and Eliot also returning for round two with Veronica.

But while we watch Beth and Teejay's relationship develop on the show, let's clear up the important stuff. Like where is Beth from?

Beth and Teejay at their MAFS Australia wedding
Beth and Teejay at their MAFS Australia wedding. Picture: Nine

Where is Beth from MAFS Australia from?

As if her accent wasn't a dead giveaway, Beth is from the UK and specifically she is a Northern girl. She is originally from Lancashire, Northwest England and moved to Australia 12 years ago - when she was 16 - with her family.

Now aged 28, Beth still lives at home with her parents in Queensland, Australia and has said she knows it's time to "leave the nest". "It's pretty sad innit? I'm 28, get out the f---ing house," she joked in her introduction video.

How old is Beth from MAFS Australia?

Beth is 28 years old. She revealed to the experts that she has never had a boyfriend or been in long term relationship before.

Who did Beth marry on MAFS Australia?

Beth was paired by the experts with 28-year-old Teejay Halkias who comes from Greek and Indian heritage but was born and raised in Adelaide, Australia.

The pair hit it off at their wedding and after some kisses during their post-nuptials photoshoot it was clear attraction was there on day one.

But like most of the couples on this series, Beth and Teejay are in for a less than smooth ride.

Beth and Teejay married on MAFS Australia
Beth and Teejay married on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What is Beth from MAFS Australia's Instagram?

You can find Beth on Instagram here: @bethh.kellyy. Like most of the cast this year it seems she has given over her account to Nine and they are posting MAFS content on her page.

Does Beth from MAFS Australia have TikTok?

Yes, similar to her Instagram she is posting some MAFS content on her page. Find her TikTok here: @bethkellyyy

