MAFS Australia's Bec's age, job, weight loss journey and more

MAFS Australia 2026's Bec Zachariah. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is MAFS Australia's Bec Zachariah? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 bride from her age and job to her ex-fiancé and weight loss journey.

Married at First Sight Australia has returned to screens and as the drama unfolds, we're getting to know the cast... Among the brides is none other than Bec Zachariah who took an instant disliking to fellow participant Gia Fleur at their hen do.

Bec has turned to the MAFS experts after having already called off one engagement. She broke it off just four months before the wedding, saying it was the hardest thing she's ever done but also her proudest achievement as she walked away from something that wasn't right.

This bride never shies from the spotlight and has been voted Adelaide's most eligible bachelorette twice. The socialite has roots in both London and Australia and is looking to find a "loving" tall man with tattoos and a beard.

As she enters her quest to find love in the experiment, here's everything you need to know about Bec.

Bec is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is MAFS Australia's Bec?

She is 35 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Bec from?

She's from South Australia, born to a Greek father and English mother.

What is MAFS Australia's Bec's job?

Bec is currently an account manager but has spent time in the UK, making a huge impression in the London real estate scene.

Bec is entering the MAFS experiment because she believes she has the potential to meet the love of her life – hopefully a tall man with tattoos, a beard, who is loving, and someone she can banter with. Picture: Instagram

Who was MAFS Australia's Bec's ex-fiancé?

Talking to TV WEEK, Bec revealed: "I was engaged to a lovely Englishman but, unfortunately, I just didn’t have those feelings back.

"I realised that if we got married, we’d get divorced. I thought it was better off not wasting my mother and father’s money on a wedding."

What did MAFS Australia's Bec look like before her weight loss?

The MAFS bride has opened up about losing 27kg ahead of her reality TV stint. She told Adelaide Now: "I hated myself for my whole life, I thought that I was ugly."

On how she shed the weight, she said: "I've worked really hard, I was keto and then I got into pilates and weight training and I transformed myself and I thought, 'if I love myself then why can't someone else?'"

MAFS Australia's Bec came into the experiment after a transformative year "physically and mentally". Picture: Nine

What is MAFS Australia's Bec Instagram and TikTok?

Here's Bec's TikTok handle: bec.zac

And you'll find her Instagram here: bec_zac

Who did Bec marry on MAFS Australia?

So far, we don't know who Bec's groom is but we'll update this page as soon as all is revealed.

