MAFS Australia's Bec breaks silence on controversial rib surgery

MAFS Australia's Bec opens up about surgery in Bali. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Former Married At First Sight Australia bride Bec Zacharia has spoken publicly for the first time after undergoing controversial rib surgery in Bali.

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Married At First Sight Australia bride Bec Zacharia recently flew to Bali for reconstructive surgery on her ribs in hopes of having a more hourglass figure, a procedure that's illegal in many countries.

Bec is best known for appearing on the hit dating show where she experienced a tumultuous relationship with Danny Hewitt. He ultimately dumped her at Final Vows after he called her his "soulmate as a friend".

From her weight loss journey to reconstructive jaw surgery, Bec has always prided herself on being open and honest about the changes she's undergone, and this time is no different.

Read more: MAFS Australia favourite couple reveal shock split after a year

MAFS star Bec Zacharia flew to Bali for rib surgery. Picture: Instagram

What surgery did Bec from MAFS have?

In mid-June, Bec and a few other Australian influencers flew to Bali to undergo rib surgery, but she was unsure whether she would go ahead with it.

The procedure sees a surgeon use an ultrasonic scalpel to partially fracture targeted ribs in the hope of pushing them inwards and creating an hourglass shape, a corset is worn during recovery to help sustain the shape.

Before the surgery, Bec spoke on Joshua Fox's podcast 'MAFS Funny', where she admitted that she still had a lot of loose skin from weight loss that she was desperate to get rid of.

She said: “I’ve got a lot of loose skin, this is the most vulnerable I’m ever going to be because there are parts of me that I can’t stand sometimes looking in the mirror."

Three weeks later, Bec took to Instagram with a video announcing she had gone ahead with the surgery. The video documented her before surgery, walking to the operating table assisted by nurses, and recovering in bed afterward while wearing a corset.

In an Instagram Q&A, Bec provided more detail about her procedure and recovery. She revealed she was only experiencing a "2/10" pain level and that she was invited on the trip for "promotional purposes" of the new procedure.

Bec travelled to Bali for the treatment because countries like Australia, where she's from, made the procedure illegal due to of its lack of clinical safety.

Despite the online backlash over the message the procedure promotes and the dangers it presents, Bec has continued to state throughout the experience that it's, "my body, my choice".

In one Instagram story, Bec was asked by a follower if she was concerned about the procedure. She explained that once she arrived in Bali she was "nervous", but the support of the team helped her come to her final decision.

Bec wrote: "I took the time I needed to really assess the situation and had plenty of meetings with the SW team and came to the conclusion that it was something I WANTED... not needed but WANTED. And today, post op.... I am SO GLAD I did it."

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