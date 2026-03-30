How do MAFS Australia's Bec Love Island UK's Samie know each other?

Samie Elishi - is that you?

MAFS Australia fans realised Bec Zacharia and Love Island UK's Samie Elishi know each other. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia fans have unearthed pictures that show that Bec Zacharia knows Love Island UK's Samie Elishi personally.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While watching controversial bride Bec Zacharia on MAFS Australia series 13, fans have figured out she actually has history with Love Island All Stars series 3 winner Samie Elishi, who has made headlines recently for her split from Ciaran Davies.

Fans of MAFS Australia were doing what fans of MAFS Australia do, stalking the cast's Instagrams, when they came across pictures on Bec's page with Samie, tagging her and chatting like besties in the comments.

So, how do two people from the other side of the world know each other and end up on two of the biggest reality TV shows? And, are they still friends now?

MAFS Australia's Bec knows Love Island's Samie! Picture: Instagram

One photo Bec shared was a selfie with Samie, where she's pouting. She captioned it: "a duck & a beauty"

Samie commented, "*a beauty & a beauty" before writing: "Love youu♥️♥️"

Bec replied to her comment saying: "@samieelishi love you more boooooo"

Another picture of them together shows them and some other people at an event. Bec captioned the picture: "Red eye 😍 #conference2019"

This picture seems to hint at how, and why, they know each other.

How do MAFS Australia's Bec Love Island UK's Samie know each other?

They've not confirmed it but it appears they knew each other through work. While Bec now lives in South Australia, where she grew up, there was a time where she was living in the UK.

Bec lived in London and worked in real estate. This is most likely how she met Samie as before her first Love Island appearance, Samie worked as a senior estate agent coordinator in London.

The pictures were shared in 2018, which is five years before Samie appeared on Love Island series nine.

Fans have been reacting to the revelation with one commenting: "Didn't have that on my bingo cards today ?! so random lol"

Another said: "I have no one to speak about this to 😳"

One even claimed: "I asked her on a livestream and she said they used to work together in London."

So, are Samie and Bec still friends now? It doesn't look like it!

While Bec still follows the Love Island winner on Instagram, Samie does not follow her back - we need to know the tea!

Read more MAFS news here: