MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia and Joel Moses spark dating rumours

Here's the tea on MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia and Joel Moses dating rumours. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Joel dating? Here's everything we know about Married at First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia and Joel Moses' relationship.

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Guys, it looks like we might have a Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice situation on our hands, as Married at First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia and Joel Moses have sparked rumours that they're dating.

If you didn't tune into MAFS Australia 2025, Jacqui and Clint were both in separate marriages on the show but by the time of reunion they'd started dating each other and are now engaged to marry.

It looks like a similar thing might have happened for this year's Bec and Joel as they seem to have spoiled the outcome of their relationships and teased a possible romance together...

*Possible MAFS Australia series 13 spoilers ahead*

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny during Joel and Juliette's wedding. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Joel dating?

Bec and Joel have heavily hinted at being in a relationship together and they were spotted on a date.

While Bec isn't yet back on Instagram, she's been sharing things to TikTok and TikTok stories. She's referred to Joel as her "bae" and called for him to "come home" to her.

In a video that is circulating among fans, Bec said: "Guys, Joel's in Singapore and I miss him. He's with his mum and brother. And it's not acceptable Joel, come home. I miss you *mwah* that's all I have to say."

Joel reposted her video to his story which is what first sparked the rumours. One fan reposted a screen recording of it on TikTok and captioned it: "SO JOEL AND BEC ARE DATING!! 😍"

MAFS Australia's Joel via Bec's TikTok story. Picture: TikTok

In the comments, one viewer said: "It's giving Jackie and Clint [sic]"

"I knew her and Danny wouldn't last together," another wrote about Bec, who's MAFS journey with Danny Hewitt is still playing out in the UK and Australia.

Whereas Joel's relationship with Juliett Chae has reached a conclusion on the show in Australia but UK viewers are still yet to even see their wedding day.

Fans are also furious that this is possible a spoiler. While one said, "surely this is satire", another said: "show isn't even over, what is the point of watching now??"

Some one else commented that "Joel and Bec are way more suited" and they think they can work well as a couple.

Joel and Julliette at their MAFS wedding. Picture: Nine

At the time of writing, it's unclear how serious Bec and Joel are about the romance but Bec continues to share content suggesting that they're relationship is legit.

She shared a video of Joel sipping a beer on a beach, while he's presumably away in Singapore. She wrote over it "postcards from bae😍".

We'll update this page as and when we know more about Joel and Bec.

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