MAFS Australia's Bec selling her wedding ring after split from Danny

6 August 2026, 17:37

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia on their wedding day and Bec on her Instagram story.
MAFS Australia's Bec selling her wedding ring after split from Danny. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia has revealed her plans to sell her wedding ring after split from Danny Hewitt.

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Less than a year after marrying Danny Hewitt at the altar, Married At First Sight Australia bride Bec Zacharia is planning to sell her ring - but for a good cause!

Bec joined MAFS in hopes to find her forever love, instead she experienced a tumultuous relationship with Danny which ended at Final Vows. In the brutal scenes, Danny dumped Bec, calling her his "soulmate as a friend".

Now, in a surprising turn of events, Bec has announced that she's decided to part ways with her wedding ring for a very special cause.

MAFS Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia pictured at Final Vows.
MAFS Danny dumped Bec at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Taking to Instagram stories, Bec revealed she would be selling her MAFS wedding ring to raise money for charity. She said: “Good afternoon guys! I’m selling my MAFS diamond wedding ring. I don’t need it. It serves no purpose for me anymore.

"Whatever I get for it, for the sale. I'm going to donate some of that money to the Animal Welfare League."

Although the ring was originally priced at $2,800, Bec revealed she didn't expect to receive that amount. She continued: "My DMs are open, hit me up if you’re interested. It’s a beautiful ring. It looks beautiful on the finger, but I don’t need it.

“So if anyone wants to buy it, let me know, guys.”

MAFS Bec Zacharia pictured holding her wedding ring in her fingers.
MAFS Bec is selling her wedding ring for charity. Picture: Instagram

Bec has been making headlines recently after flying to Bali for reconstructive surgery on her ribs in hopes of having a more hourglass figure, a procedure that's illegal in many countries.

Before the surgery, Bec spoke on Joshua Fox's podcast 'MAFS Funny', where she admitted that she still had a lot of loose skin from weight loss that made her feel "vulnerable".

Then, three weeks later, Bec took to Instagram with a video announcing she had gone ahead with the surgery. Despite the online backlash over the controversial procedure, Bec defended it was "my body, my choice".

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