MAFS Australia's Bec selling her wedding ring after split from Danny

MAFS Australia's Bec selling her wedding ring after split from Danny. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia has revealed her plans to sell her wedding ring after split from Danny Hewitt.

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Less than a year after marrying Danny Hewitt at the altar, Married At First Sight Australia bride Bec Zacharia is planning to sell her ring - but for a good cause!

Bec joined MAFS in hopes to find her forever love, instead she experienced a tumultuous relationship with Danny which ended at Final Vows. In the brutal scenes, Danny dumped Bec, calling her his "soulmate as a friend".

Now, in a surprising turn of events, Bec has announced that she's decided to part ways with her wedding ring for a very special cause.

MAFS Danny dumped Bec at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Taking to Instagram stories, Bec revealed she would be selling her MAFS wedding ring to raise money for charity. She said: “Good afternoon guys! I’m selling my MAFS diamond wedding ring. I don’t need it. It serves no purpose for me anymore.

"Whatever I get for it, for the sale. I'm going to donate some of that money to the Animal Welfare League."

Although the ring was originally priced at $2,800, Bec revealed she didn't expect to receive that amount. She continued: "My DMs are open, hit me up if you’re interested. It’s a beautiful ring. It looks beautiful on the finger, but I don’t need it.

“So if anyone wants to buy it, let me know, guys.”

MAFS Bec is selling her wedding ring for charity. Picture: Instagram

Bec has been making headlines recently after flying to Bali for reconstructive surgery on her ribs in hopes of having a more hourglass figure, a procedure that's illegal in many countries.

Before the surgery, Bec spoke on Joshua Fox's podcast 'MAFS Funny', where she admitted that she still had a lot of loose skin from weight loss that made her feel "vulnerable".

Then, three weeks later, Bec took to Instagram with a video announcing she had gone ahead with the surgery. Despite the online backlash over the controversial procedure, Bec defended it was "my body, my choice".

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