MAFS Australia’s Bec says she’s now ‘unemployable’ and 'struggling to pay rent'

MAFS Australia's Bec opens up about losing her job after MAFS. Picture: TikTok & Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Bec Zaharia has spoken out about being fired from her job after her outburst at the third Dinner Party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The fallout from the third Dinner Party proved brutal for bride Bec Zaharia, who has since opened up about 'struggling to pay rent' after losing her job following backlash on Married At First Sight Australia.

The experts and fellow MAFS contestants were all speechless during the third Dinner Party, as Bec took aim at almost everyone at the table. The catalyst was based off claims that her husband Danny Hewitt said Gia Fleur was more his type.

The evening then spiralled out of control as she questioned and attacked most couples at the dinner - a series of events that ultimately saw her lose her sales job, something she has since opened up about.

The experts were left shocked by Bec's outburst. Picture: Nine

Bec opened up on the 'MAFS Funny' podcast about her current unemployment, saying: "I mean, it's hard. Like I need a job you know - like I need to work. But right now my face is everywhere and it's negative."

She shared her desperation, adding: "Like I'll f------ stack shelves if I have to."

The MAFS bride explained how losing her job has taken a major toll on her personal life, as she's now struggling to pay her rent. She said: "I'm now unemployable, I'm renting now - my house is rented out. And I am worried about where my next rent payment is going to come from, [that's] where I'm at."

In a TikTok live, Bec explained that her main job role was managing people in key accounts, which often involved taking clients out for dinner or lunches.

However, she said now that would be "pretty difficult" to continue doing now she's in a public facing position and has been seen "flying off the handles".

Bec opened up about her current unemployment. Picture: TikTok

Before Bec joined the experiment, she had started a new job in sales at a manufacturing company in Adelaide. It was reported that they told her it'd be best for her to come back once MAFS had aired; however, she allegedly said no as she needed "to pay her rent and mortgages".

Ultimately, the company reportedly agreed to keep her on under the condition that "she could no longer do any publicity to promote the show". When the third Dinner Party aired "everything changed after that", and she was fired the next morning.

Although Bec agreed her behaviour had been poor, she was still "gobsmacked", as she'd reportedly told them what would air prior to that meeting.

Read more MAFS news here: