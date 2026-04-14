MAFS Australia's Bec apologises to Rachel for "vulgar" comment at the Couples Retreat

14 April 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Bec doing her speech and Rachel looking sad.
MAFS Australia's Bec apologises to Rachel for "vulgar" comment at the Couples Retreat. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Bec has apologised to Rachel for explicit comment made during Couples Retreat speech.

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The fallout from the Couples Retreat continues, as Married At First Sight Australia bride Bec Zacharia has apologised to Rachel Gilmore for the "vulgar" comment she made during her shocking speech.

Eyebrows were raised when Bec took it upon herself to share with the group that Rachel and Steven Danyluk had progressed in their intimacy after recent struggles to connect in the bedroom.

Some members of the group were aware of their progress but were shocked when Bec announced it to everyone else. However, it has since been revealed that an unaired conversation between Bec and Steven happened before her speech and he effectively gave her the “green light” for it to be joked about.

Although there is now more context to the situation, Bec has apologised again for how the evening unfolded and the decisions she made, which ultimately left Rachel feeling very uncomfortable.

The group pictured at the retreat.
The group were shocked by Bec's speech. Picture: Nine

Rachel, Steven, and Bec all appeared on the After The Dinner Party show together, where Rachel admitted she would have gone out of her way and "squashed" it earlier with Bec, if she had known about the conversation Bec and Steven had prior to the speech.

She said: "Genuinely, like, it kind of gives context because then I would have gone out of my way then to approach Bec and like, 'I get why you've said it now', I could have squashed it. I was overreacting."

Bec immediately interrupted and disagreed with her, saying: "No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, you're not overreacting, because what you feel is what you feel and you are allowed to feel what you feel.

"What I said was completely politically incorrect. I have the most vulgar sense of humour."

Bec added that she wouldn't allow Rachel to "blame" herself for the situation, as she was the one who made the comment.

Bec, Steven and Rachel pictured at After The Dinner Party.
Bec apologised at the After The Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

In the unaired conversation, Steven can been seen sitting and chatting with Bec and Alissa Fay. Before Bec says to him, "I'm so glad you got...stuck a finger in babes..."

Steven questioned her, saying: "How do you know it's even one finger?"

Bec immediately responded, "I guessing it's two", before adding that she was "so happy" for the couple.

After watching the conversation unfold, Rachel admitted at the time she thought Steve had "supported" her. However, he essentially created an environment in which jokes could be openly made.

She told Mamamia: "In private, Steven was telling me how crude Bec is and how she was 'bang out of line'... Well, you said it too, sweetie. He never owned it. He let Bec take the fall."

Bec, Danny, Steven and Rachel pictured talking.
Bec apologised again during the Couples Retreat. Picture: Nine

In the same interview she said that while Bec apologised, she didn't believe she was "sorry for the impact" of her comment.

"She was sorry for the intent — the joke — but she wasn't sorry for the impact. The impact was that I felt humiliated and shamed. A joke at my expense — especially one that is extremely sexual and puts my body on display — is not okay," she said.

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