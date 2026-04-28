MAFS Australia Bec lands surprising new job after being fired

MAFS Australia Bec lands new job after being fired. Picture: Nine & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia Bec Zacharia has landed a surprising new job after being fired due to her behaviour at the third Dinner Party.

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After 'struggling to pay rent' and feeling 'unemployable', Married At First Sight Australia bride Bec Zacharia has found a new job, and it might surprise you.

The third Dinner Party was very explosive as Bec took aim at almost everyone at the table, leaving both experts and contestants speechless. Once the shocking scenes made it to air, Bec was fired the following morning and lost her sales job at a manufacturing company in Adelaide.

Although she agreed her behaviour had been poor, Bec was still "gobsmacked" as she'd reportedly told them what would air prior to that meeting.

Now her luck has changed, as she will be using everything she experienced during her time on the hit dating show to help others in her new job.

Bec lost her job after the third Dinner Party aired on TV. Picture: Nine

In a TikTok video posted by Adelaide news publication The Advertiser, Bec revealed she'll be working as a sort of “agony aunt” for them.

She said: “Hi guys! It’s Bec Zacharia here from season 13 of Married at First Sight Australia, as you’ve probably all watched, and you all know, I have been through the absolute ringer on a rollercoaster throughout my time on MAFS, but I’ve also learned a lot along the way, and now I want to help you.

“So what dramas do you have going on in your life? Is there relationship issues? Family issues? I want to hear about it, and I want to help you send them through to me. I can’t wait to speak to you.”

In an interview with Chattr, Bec revealed she looked forward to turning her negative experience of having her heart broken on national TV into a way to help others.

She shared: “I am so excited to bring a little fun out of a really exhausting and humiliating experience that I had on MAFS. I have learnt sooooo much about myself and relationships from the experts and my time, so this is a great opportunity to have a little bit of fun and help people."

The MAFS bride added she isn't a relationship expert, but sees it as a "great opportunity" to help people to connect with people in a fun and informative way.

Bec recently opened up about her unemployment. Picture: TikTok

Before getting her job for the news publication, Bec opened up on the 'MAFS Funny' podcast about her unemployment. She said: "I mean, it's hard. Like I need a job you know - like I need to work. But right now my face is everywhere and it's negative."

She shared her desperation, adding: "Like I'll f------ stack shelves if I have to."

At the time, Bec explained how losing her job has taken a major toll on her personal life, as she struggled to pay rent and even rented out her home to make ends meet.

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