MAFS Australia's Bec addresses rumours that she's dating male escort after Danny split

13 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Bec at a Commitment Ceremony and Marcus pictured posing.
MAFS Australia's Bec addresses rumours that she's dating male escort after Danny split. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia has addressed rumours that she's dating a male escort after her split with Danny Hewitt at Final Vows.

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After a rollercoaster experience on Married At First Sight Australia, it seems Bec Zacharia has now moved on, having sparked dating rumours with male escort Marcus Rich.

Heading into Final Vows, Bec believed she would get her fairytale ending and Danny Hewitt would finally tell her, "I love you". However, that couldn't be further from the truth - Danny brutally dumped her after sharing his various concerns about their relationship.

Since the heartbreaking moment aired on TV, Bec has addressed her new romance with Marcus, a former soldier turned male escort who, like Danny, is heavily tattooed and British.

MAFS Danny and Bec pictured at Final Vows.
Danny dumped Bec at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Bec said: "Him being a sex worker for me, it's not a factor for me because it's a job and I don't look at the job, I look at the person.

"And if I was to be in a relationship with an escort, Marcus or anyone else, in my mind that relationship would be monogamous because I would compartmentalise the fact that there was the act of going to work and doing that as a job. And then coming home and being in a monogamous relationship."

In another video, podcast host Joshua Fox shared his concerns that Bec was being used by Marcus. She responded: "Maybe I am getting used. But how am I going to know that if I don't go headfirst into it."

She then joked: "Have I learnt nothing from Danny? What's wrong with me?"

Rumours first sparked between Bec and Marcus when they were pictured chatting and laughing together during a meal. Since then, Bec has continued to tease their budding connection, having posted several Instagram stories with Marcus’ account tagged and his tattooed hand visible.

A screenshot from Bec's Instagram story featuring Marcus's hand.
Bec hinted at her romance with Marcus on Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Marcus is currently appearing on Flex: The Series, a "micro-reality” series that's posted daily on Instagram. The series follows eight young individuals in Bondi as they navigate relationships, fitness, and general life.

Although he's known as the "most expensive male escort in Sydney", viewers are following his journey as he plans to switch careers after finding male escorting "very lonely".

Speaking about his future plans, he said: "My medium to long term goal. I'd love to start a family and find a girl."

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