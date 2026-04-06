MAFS Australia's Bec reveals she had reconstructive jaw surgery amid trolling

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals she had reconstructive jaw surgery amid trolling. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight bride Bec Zacharia has opened up about being born with a chin defect and undergoing surgery to correct it.

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Married at First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia has been one of the series' most controversial brides. So controversial that she's opened up about losing her job because of her behaviour on the show.

Outside of the show, Bec has opened up about undergoing a life changing surgery when she was 21 years old.

The surgery was performed by her uncle, Dr Michael Zacharia - a well known plastic surgeon in Australia whose clients include a roster of elite socialists and housewives.

MAFS Australia viewers may well recognise him from Bec’s wedding day, which saw Dr Zacharia attend his niece’s TV wedding.

MAFS bride Bec has opened up about undergoing reconstructive jaw surgery. Picture: Instagram

"I was actually born with a jaw, sort of a chin defect," she told the Daily Mail. "Everyone makes comments about why is my mouth like this or what’s wrong with my jaw, but Uncle Michael (Zacharia) had to give me reconstructive jaw surgery when I was 20 or 21."

"Without him doing that for me, I looked a lot different. I’m so happy that I’ve got this sort of jaw and chin now what he’s done for me, because before that it was really bad," she shared.

Bec explained that the surgery didn’t just change her face, it completely rebuilt her confidence. She said: "For my whole life up until my 20s, it was rare that you would see me with my hair up, because I hated my jaw and my chin so much. I was born with essentially no chin."

She added that if she gets plastic surgery done in the future, she will be going back to her uncle. "When the time comes, I’ll be going to him. I really want my nose done, but he says I’m not allowed to," she said.

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