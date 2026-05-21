MAFS Australia's Bec says her life has "crumbled" after "triggering" dress scandal

Married at First Sight Australia's Bec says she's lost her main form of income after Final Vows dress scandal. Picture: Nine / Daily Mail Australia

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Bec has said the recent social media drama surrounding her Final Vows dress has left her life "crumbled".

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Married at First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia found herself caught in a social media row with a small dress hiring company after she has bragged about spending $20,000 while filming MAFS.

In an interview at Australia's Fashion Week, Bec said she had spent $20K on the experiment and was the "only bride" who brought all of her dresses, saying, "everyone else hired".

After the interview started doing the rounds online, a bridal rental company called RESRVD came forward and revealed that Bec's Final Vows dress was actually a free hire from them that they'd given her in exchange for exposure.

They went on to claim that Bec had promised them that she'd post the dress and tag them on her main Instagram page but never did. Bec has since apologised, but in a recent interview she claimed that the scandal has caused her great distress, saying, "my life is crumbled".

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny during Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Bec told news.com.au that the fallout of RESRVD's post has meant that her TikTok and Instagram pages have been flooded with so much hate that her accounts were suspended.

She said: "My TikTok is now reinstated and I have gone ahead and disabled it now to protect my account. I’m scared once people see it live they will start reporting me again."

On the backlash for her unfulfilled agreement with the dress rental business, Bec said: "I’m new to this. I’m learning. It’s an honest mistake. I’ve apologised and said I never intended to upset her. But I think the problem is that it’s just not stopping now.

"My life is crumbled, and I can’t get away from abuse."

The founder of RESRVD went public with the story. Picture: Instagram

Separately, Bec told Daily Mail Australia that she "needs" her Instagram back as it's her main source of income. "This is my only form of income, and that has now been taken away from me," she told them.

She added: "My small business is now completely gone. It's my livelihood. I just need my Instagram back...

"I am a small business now. All of the deals that I've got going on rely on me having my Instagram, and the hate that I'm getting every five minutes, I'm getting abuse."

At the time of writing, Bec is back to posting on TikTok and while her Instagram account doesn't appear to have been deleted, she hasn't posted since her apology to RESRVD.

She also told the Daily Mail Australia that she believes the emotional trauma of the show may have clouded her judgment when it comes to posting about the Final Vows dress.

She said: "It took me so long to get over what happened to me at Final Vows. I walked into it thinking it was going to be the best day of my life, and it ended up being the worst day of my life.

"Even now, seeing the dress is extremely triggering for me."

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