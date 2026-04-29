MAFS Australia's Bec reveals truth about her $3 million house seen in Homestays

29 April 2026, 19:45

MAFS Australia Bec pictured during Homestay.
MAFS Australia Bec explains how she ended up with a $3million house. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia has revealed the truth about her $3 million Adelaide house seen during Homestay Week.

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Controversial Married At First Sight Australia bride Bec Zacharia has set the record straight about how she ended up with a $3 million house in Adelaide.

Before Homestay Week, Bec was excited to show husband Danny Hewitt her home and the city she loves, in hopes he'd want to move there. However, what viewers and Danny, weren't expecting to see was such an impressive house in a prime location.

When Bec gave Danny a tour of her house and showed him her bedroom, he said: "Jesus the size of this room. This is a nice bedroom."

Having been named Adelaide’s most eligible bachelorette twice and attended polo growing up, Bec has lived quite the luxurious life but now she's shared the truth behind her $3million house.

Danny pictured meeting Bec's dog Coco during Homestay.
Danny met Bec's dog Coco during Homestay. Picture: Nine

Speaking on the 'MAFS Funny' podcast, Bec explained to host Joshua Fox she was actually given her $3 million home in Adelaide. In a clip, Joshua asked: "How did you afford a $3 million dollar house with a $96,000 mortgage?"

Bec replied: "I got it given to me. I've been paying the mortgage for the past three years. But yes, correct - it was given to me."

The host admitted that was probably very important context the viewer should have been aware of, which Bec agreed with. She shared: "I don't control what's shown and what's not. In that moment, yep, it looked liked I was bragging and stuff, but actually I was p----d off."

The MAFS bride later explained more about her situation: "I will never be able to buy a house as a single woman. You're more ahead in life than I am and ever would be. I can't save money, I've earned like so much money in my life and I have nothing to show for it really."

In the caption, Joshua admitted it was an important conversation to highlight, as many people left feeling inadequate after watching Homestays. Bride Alissa Fay had belittled husband David Momoh for renting and Gia Fleur criticised Scott McCristal's home.

Bec house in Adelaide pictured.
Bec house in Adelaide is worth $3million. Picture: Nine

When the podcast was filmed Bec was unemployed. Opening up about her unemployment, she said: "I mean, it's hard. Like I need a job you know - like I need to work. But right now my face is everywhere and it's negative."

She shared her desperation, adding: "Like I'll f------ stack shelves if I have to."

However, Bec has since landed a new job and will use everything she experienced during her time on the hit dating show to help others.

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