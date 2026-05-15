MAFS Australia's Bec addresses backlash after bridal business calls her out

15 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Bec posing before Final Vows and pictured during an interview.
MAFS Australia's Bec responds after bridal business calls her out. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight Australia’s Bec Zacharia has responded to a bridal business after revealing the shocking amount she spent on her show wardrobe.

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Controversial Married At First Sight Australia bride Bec Zacharia has taken to social media to respond to a bridal business after they publicly called her out.

Bec recently attended Australian Fashion Week and filmed several street interviews; however, one video in particular really stood out. In the video, Bec revealed she roughly spent $20,000 on her MAFS wardrobe, as there's no clothing budget for the cast.

Although many of the cast hire clothes, Bec wanted items that matched her "aesthetic" and she would feel "really good in". In light of the video, bridal rental RESRVD claimed that was untrue, stating they had dressed her for Final Vows in return for "exposure".

As the fallout continues, not only has Bec responded to their claims, but fellow bride Gia Fleur has shared her thoughts on the situation.

MAFS Australia's Bec at Final Vows with Danny.
Bec wore her rental dress at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Taking to Instagram with a picture of her in the rental dress, Bec captioned it: "In the wake of finding out Savannah from @resrvdhire who leant me my Final Vows dress was upset that she wasn’t tagged on this account, I just want to say publicly how incredibly grateful I am to have worn this dress on such a significant day in my life 🤍."

It also read: "There was never any intention to overlook or disrespect Savannah & @resrvdhire and I sincerely apologise that it came across that way. In the chaos and emotion surrounding that time, I simply didn’t handle it perfectly."

At the end, Bec thanked them for lending her a dress during such a "vulnerable moment" in her life and making her feel beautiful.

When Bec's video from Australian Fashion Week started gaining traction online, RESRVD provided a full breakdown of what happened in an Instagram reel. The founder, Savannah, shared a screenshot of the text Bec had sent about having a dress for Final Vows.

In the message, Bec said she would "love to work" with them, so Savannah gladly accepted in hopes to build her small business in return for online exposure.

Ultimately, Bec did wear one of the rental dresses but only posted and tagged the dress on her private account, which had 11k followers at the time.

Fellow bride Gia commented, "I’m so sorry, this isn’t ok! I would be honoured to wear and post your dresses ❤️", on RESRVD's video. Gia also made her own video highlighting them and other small businesses that helped on MAFS.

During the video, she said: "I did see a little video of somebody lying, saying that they were buying $20,000 worth of dresses. I've got to call b------t on that, because that person in particular I know hired these dresses."

She later added: "These people essentially put their work on the line to provide free services for us in exchange for content. I think they deserve the recognition."

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