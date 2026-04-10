MAFS Australia's Bec blames dinner party behaviour on new health diagnosis

Bec said: "I’m newly diagnosed with ADHD. I’m reactive.". Picture: Nine / Joshua Fox via TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia has revealed she's been diagnosed with ADHD after filming the show.

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By now, Married at First Sight Australia fans are more than familiar with *that* Dinner Party, which saw Bec Zacharia open fire and unleash shots at literally everyone at the dinner table.

She's spoken out about her behaviour that night multiple times now and has even addressed how it caused her to lose her job. However, she previously said her behaviour was as a result of deflection, but now she's pinned it down to something else.

At the table she went Juliette Fava and Joel Moses, critiquing Joel's wedding vows, she called Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal "fake" and even claimed Julia Vogl (who was matched with Grayson McIvor) would rather have been matched with a woman.

Here's what she's said about that behaviour now...

The second MAFS Australia Dinner Party was intense. Picture: Nine

Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Bec said: "For me, my gripe wasn't with Alissa, right. I don’t know why those girls wanted to blame me. But I never told them to be mean to her. I never said that.

"My gripe was because Gia had told me Alissa and David were saying things about me. I thought to myself, ‘Well why are you going around telling these people I am in a fake relationship?’"

She added: "And I’m newly diagnosed with ADHD. I’m reactive. So, even the text messages, you haven’t seen them all. But I’m not going to bring them out because that just hurts Alissa. I’ve spoken to her about it."

Bec shouting during second MAFS Australia Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

The text messages she is referring to are the ones that Gia threatened to leak at the Dinner Party. The text messages showed Bec berate Alissa and call her a "rat" and "c---".

Speaking on how her ADHD diagnosis has impacted her, she said: "I got tested for ADHD. That’s been transformative for me. But, I also have past traumas that I thought had healed.

"But being on the show made me realise I have a lot more work to do. I have been actively doing that."

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