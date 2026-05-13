MAFS Australia's Bec in tears over unseen footage of Danny during final interview

13 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Bec crying at the Reunion Commitment Ceremony and Danny pictured in his final interview.
MAFS Australia's Bec in tears over unseen footage of Danny at final interview. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight Australia’s Bec Zacharia was in tears during the Reunion Commitment Ceremony after she watched unseen footage from Danny Hewitt’s final interview.

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After an explosive Reunion Dinner Party, Danny Hewitt stayed true to his words and didn't turn up at Married At First Sight Australia's Reunion Commitment Ceremony, meaning Bec Zacharia was left to watch shocking unseen footage of him talking about her.

Tensions reached boiling point at the Reunion Dinner Party when Bec confronted Stephanie Marshall and Danny about the chats they've had since the show ended. The pair had exchanged messages, voice memos, and pictures - including one of Stephanie on holiday wearing a bikini.

During Bec's outburst, she shockingly turned to Danny and told him: "Off you go together, you scurvy, sea dog c---." That was Danny's last straw, as he vowed not to return for the Reunion Commitment Ceremony.

With Bec all alone, she was shown a shocking unseen footage of her ex-husband talking about life without her, and it was a hard watch.

MAFS Danny and Bec pictured at Final Vows.
Danny dumped Bec at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

After watching a compilation video of her and Danny's MAFS journey, Bec was shown an unseen clip of his final interview recorded before Final Vows. Danny was asked by producers, "What does the future look like without Bec?"

He replied: "The future without Bec would be bright. Do you know what I mean? After this there's gonna be women queuing up for me.

"I won't be able to walk down the street, they'll be throwing their pantyhoses at me. Either way it's going to be alright."

Bec was visibly heartbroken after watching the unseen footage and broke down in tears on the couch. Expert Alessandra Rampolla asked Bec what the hardest part was watching that footage back. Bec stated that Danny had been "cruel" to her, as she believed going into Final Vows they would leave together. However, he dumped her and didn't contact her until days later.

She added: "Danny is out for himself and no one else. If it benefits Danny, he'll do it. If it benefits Danny, he's there."

On reflection, Bec admitted that Danny just wasn't that into her, but she had turned a blind eye to the reality of situation in hopes of her happily ever after.

MAFS Danny pictured in his final interview before Final Vows.
Bec was shown unseen footage of Danny before Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Looking back at her time on MAFS, Bec acknowledged she was "reactive" and "didn't like" traits she saw herself display on the show. She said: "I've certainly learnt that I'm reactive. I need to breathe and be calm. I didn't like some of the things I saw in myself."

She added: "I regret the way I treated Alissa. I regret not believing Gia. I regret being so harsh on Steph last night."

Despite everything that's happened, Bec was proud of herself for showing up even when things were hard at times.

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