Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

One of the first Married At First Sight Australia couples to get hitched was Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt, who had one of the funniest weddings yet.

Having broken off a past engagement just four months before the big day, Bec was looking for a "loving" tall man with tattoos and a beard. And credit to the experts, because they matched her perfectly with Danny, who totally fit the brief.

Despite the instant banter between the pair, Bec was caught off guard when Danny said he was looking for a "Bonnie & Clyde" kind of love and joked that she could bail him out of jail.

So, did they manage to make it past their initial hiccup, or did they call it a day? Here's what we know about Bec and Danny's relationship.

Bec and Danny appeared loved-up on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't say for sure if Bec and Danny are still together or not.

At the altar, the Bec jokingly told her Danny that his best man looked like actor Channing Tatum, known for playing a stripper in Magic Mike, which drew laughter from the guests.

Although they had an instant connection, Bec was surprised when Danny said he was looking for a "Bonnie & Clyde" kind of love and joked that she could bail him out of jail during in vows.

Later, at the wedding reception, Danny reassured Bec and told her he was there for the right reasons and gave her a gift, calling her his "Queen".

Danny's vows didn't go down well with Bec. Picture: Nine

On their honeymoon, it seemed Bec and Danny had differing opinions about their sexual attraction after their first night together.

While Bec believed their first sexual encounter had gone well, Danny later admitted he felt the experience was 'average' and that he wasn't feeling a strong sexual connection with her yet.

Things only worsened later that evening when Bec called Danny out for "looking at another female". However, it seemed they worked things out, as they had a united front at their first dinner party.

The MAFS couple do follow each other on Instagram, so hopefully this is a sign they’re still together. We'll update this page throughout the season with updates on their relationship status.

