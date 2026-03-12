MAFS Australia fans defend Bec after tense honeymoon row with Danny

Married At First Sight Australia viewers were left divided after Bec Zacharia’s behaviour following an explosive honeymoon row with Danny Hewitt.

Married At First Sight Australia fans have jumped to the defence of Bec Zacharia after she had a tense row with husband Danny Hewitt during their honeymoon.

Despite the pair's instant connection, Bec was caught off guard during Danny's vows when he said he was looking for a "Bonnie and Clyde" kind of love. However, all was forgotten when they arrived in sunny Fiji for their honeymoon and became intimate for the first time.

While Bec praised Danny, calling his bedroom performance "sensational", he instead questioned their sexual chemistry.

Bec and Danny pictured in bed during their honeymoon.
Bec and Danny had differing opinions about their sexual intimacy. Picture: Nine

Sadly, a romantic dinner in the evening didn't get things back on track, as Bec accused Danny of staring at the same woman in the hotel all day. And when their sexual chemistry got brought up in conversation again, Danny admitted he feels "not too much" between them.

While the show is now airing in the UK, Australian MAFS fans have already watched their huge honeymoon row unfold, and taken to social media to share their opinions.

Many Reddit users were quick to criticise Bec's behaviour during the MAFS honeymoon episode. One fan wrote: "Getting really annoyed watching Bec literally torment Danny.

"Her lack of faith that he will EVER be able to become attracted to her again is a bit immature. She's sabotaging her own opportunity by acting like a completely deranged idiot."

Bec and Danny pictured arguing on their honeymoon.
Bec and Danny argued on their honeymoon. Picture: Nine

Another viewer asked: "Is Bec having a breakdown?"

A third Reddit user wrote: "Ah yes, it's Danny's fault that Bec is crazy and behaves that way LOL."

Despite the criticism, other MAFS fans were more supportive of her actions and defended her. One said: "If you liked a guy and thought he might be the one, had sex on your honeymoon and he just completely checked out and checking out other women - wouldn’t you feel a bit rejected?

"I don’t under why people are saying Bec is crazy."

Another fan understood her frustration, writing: "Feel like people are being way too harsh on Bec. He got turned off by having sex with her - that would throw anyone for a loop! And maybe he has been checking out this girl all day. I completely understand her frustration!"

Another viewer claimed Danny was “gaslighting” Bec, writing: "Danny basically gaslighting Bec about checking out this other woman? Wtf. Who knows what actually happened of course, but making assessments about her mental health from this ridiculously edited series is really cruel."

We’ll have to keep tuning in to see if there's any honeymoon romance on the cards for the newlyweds...

