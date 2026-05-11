MAFS Australia insider says Bec and Danny's 'real' split wasn't aired

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny's split actually happened BEFORE Final Vows. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Bec and Danny reportedly split ahead of their dramatic Final Vows.

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Despite fans thinking they wouldn't last past the second Commitment Ceremony, Married at First Sight Australia's Bec and Danny made it all the way Final Vows.

However Final Vows wasn't a picture perfect declaration of love for the pair, Danny used it to dump Bec for good. This caught Bec completely off-guard as they had recently overcome the Final Task hurdle and Danny had told her he was falling in love with her.

Unseen footage from the week leading up to Final Vows gives us more of an insight into where Danny's head was really at during that time. And now, a MAFS insider has claimed the pair had actually already called it quits but Danny convinced Bec to stay in the experiment.

MAFS Australia's Bec thought things were better between her and Danny heading into Final Vows. Picture: Nine

According do a Chattr source, the argument that Bec and Danny pair had over the Grass Is Greener task actually escalated so far that the pair called it quits - but that didn't make the final cut.

The source said: "Bec left the apartment to get her thoughts together after their fight, and when she came back she told him she didn’t want to be with him anymore and that it was over.

"She believed he was using the Grass is Greener fight as a way to pave the way for a break up at Final Vows, so she figured she may as well end things now rather than be humiliated at the end."

MAFS Australia's Bec felt blindsided by Danny's decision at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

They added: "But Danny begged her to stay. After the fight, when the cameras weren’t around, he gave her so much reassurance, he told her he wanted a future with her.

"He even started getting intimate with her more regularly, so she truly believed that he was very into her, despite the narrative that’s currently playing out on TV."

The insider explained how Danny's reassurance encouraged Bec to see the experiment through to the end - only for him to dump her at Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Bec walking away from Danny at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Following their Final Vows showdown, Bec has opened up about feeling like Danny wanted to make it to the end of the show for screen time.

In conversation with Nine, she said: "I think Daniel had a goal, and that goal was to make it to Final Vows and be on a TV show. I fell in love with him during that time but I fell in love with words and not actions.

"I feel like a fool but I believed him when he told me these things.﻿"

MAFS Australia's Bec in tears after Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Separately, Danny has admitted that he told Bec he was "falling in love" with her, but said his feelings for Bec were conflicted throughout the process. "You never had enough time to get clarity on your thoughts," Danny said on Daily Mail Australia's podcast 'MAFS Unleashed'.

He even claimed that production talked him into staying in the experiment multiple times. "Production, they wanted the Bec and Gia rivalry... I can tell you one thing right now, they made things extremely comfortable for me and Scott," he said.

"And it's not an excuse to be like, 'that's why I stayed', absolutely not. But it was in their best interest to make me and Scott stay."

Danny shared: "I wrote leave at commitment ceremonies, two different ones and I was took in a room and talked out of it... and I should have stuck to my guns, that's something I do regret."

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