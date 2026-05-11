MAFS Australia's Bec reveals brutal phone call with Danny after Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals brutal phone call with Danny after Final Vows. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia has revealed the details of a brutal phone call with Danny Hewitt after they split at Final Vows.

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From explosive arguments to relationship bombshells there was never a dull moment in Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt's marriage on Married At First Sight Australia, but it all came to a heartbreaking end at Final Vows.

Despite a rollercoaster relationship, Bec headed into Final Vows believing they would get the fairytale ending and Danny would finally tell her, 'I love you'. But the pair really weren't on the same page and he dumped her.

Danny was very honest with his feelings. He blamed their different approaches to conflict, shared his worries of bringing children into the world without being in a healthy relationship, and ultimately called her his "soulmate as a friend".

Since their split has aired on TV, Bec has opened up for the first time to reveal the brutal phone call she had with Danny days after Final Vows.

Bec hoped they would get their fairytale ending. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Nine, Bec heartbreakingly admitted she "didn't get out of bed for five days" after the break up, describing it as "one of the most horrific things" that's ever happened to her.

But amid the heartbreak, she knew Danny would be reaching out soon as he contacted Sam Stanton and told him: "Tell Bec I'll ring her in a couple of days."

When Danny finally called Bec she revealed the details of the conversation, saying: "He said to me, 'I didn't think I was enough for you. I didn't even know if you were going to leave with me.

"'You threw me under the bus at the last Commitment Ceremony. Love isn't enough and I didn't think we could bring children into this world.'"

After their break up, Bec revealed many of the cast reached out to her and said that, "'we could see it, he wasn't into you,'" but it was too late as she had been "blinded" by her own love for him.

Bec was emotional after Danny broke up with her at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Bec also reflected on Danny's behaviour during the experiment, claiming he was "never honest about his feelings" and called him a "confused little boy".

She said: "I think Daniel had a goal, and that goal was to make it to Final Vows and be on a TV show. I fell in love with him during that time but I fell in love with words and not actions.

"I feel like a fool but I believed him when he told me these things.﻿"

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