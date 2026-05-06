MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa prove their feud is over in surprising video

6 May 2026, 11:33

MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa have confused fans with new video
MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa have confused fans with new video. Picture: Nine / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia fans have been left bewildered by a video shared by Bec Zachariah with co-star Alissa Fay.

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"I actually can't keep up with this cast," one fan wrote under the recently shared video from Married at First Sight Australia bride Bec Zachariah.

Aside from Rachel Gilmore, Bec had a feud with pretty much every other bride on her series, although the legitimacy of her ongoing beef with Gia Fleur has been thrown into question as the pair have been spotted hanging out as pals since the show ended.

However, one bride fans were sure Bec couldn't stand was Alissa Fay. This is mainly because of some brutal text messages Bec sent about her and her husband David Momoh, which were exposed on the show.

But now, Bec and Alissa have put on a united front in a new TikTok video and it's got fans confused.

MAFS Australia's Alissa reading the brutal text messages that Bec wrote about her
MAFS Australia's Alissa reading the brutal text messages that Bec wrote about her. Picture: Nine

On Bec's TikTok she shared a video of her and Alissa walking through an airport with their cases in and a glass of wine in the other.

In the video Alissa says: "There's no other way, we checked in. We didn't want to sit down. So, wines on the go!"

Bec captioned the video, 'Love walking through airports with my girl @Alissa Fay 🥂❤️'.

MAFS Australia fans rushed to the comments to share their confusion. One fan wrote: "With your girl??" Another commented: "IM SO CONFUSED"

Bec even replied to some of the comments. She responded to one person who said, "Thought u hated each other", saying: "no way."

And to the viewer who said they "can't keep up" with the cast, Bec said: "neither !"

Bec and Alissa confuse MAFS Australia fans with pally TikTok
Bec and Alissa confuse MAFS Australia fans with pally TikTok. Picture: TikTok

The pally duo comes as such a shock to fans because of how shocking their arguments were on the show. In text messages to Gia, Bec had called Alissa a "rat b----" who she wanted to take down "with her rat husband."

She also said: "Alissa probably isn't a bad girl, but her head is so far up her f------ a------ she doesn't even realise what a c--- she actually is."

However, since those text messages have been exposed, Alissa has spoken about how she feels she was actually just being used as a "pawn" in Bec and Gia's feud.

Speaking to Australia's TV Week, Alissa said: "Rachel got sucked into the middle of it between Bec and Gia.

"I feel like if it’s not me, it’s got to be someone else. They’re always fighting each other but using a middleman. The more I think back on it, they always had a little pawn in the middle."

MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa became friends after filming ended
MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa became friends after filming ended. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on the Unserious Podcast a few weeks before this video of them together, Bec explained how she and Alissa had built their friendship after the show.

"I promised her that I would show her that the side of me that came at her is not really me. And over time we have really had each other's backs," Bec said.

She explained that since the reunion episode aired (which is yet to air in the UK), Alissa has been receiving "vicious and vile" hate and she's been able to support her through it, having experienced hate like it herself.

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