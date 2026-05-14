MAFS Australia's Bec called out by bridal business for 'lying' about show wardrobe

14 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Bec pictured before a Dinner Party and in an interview.
MAFS Australia's Bec called out by small business for 'lying' about show wardrobe. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia has revealed the shocking amount she spent on her show wardrobe.

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Being on Married At First Sight Australia can be a major financial commitment. Not only do participants miss work, but they're expected to fund their own wardrobe for the likes of Dinner Parties and Commitment Ceremonies.

While the cast are given a budget to cover their wedding day outfits, anything spent beyond that comes out of their own pockets - a costly lesson bride Ankita Karungalekar learnt firsthand.

Ankita was meant to appear on the 2026 series alongside husband, Micah Lomu, but they were kicked off the experiment due to damming allegations. She spoke to Chattr about the financial loss, saying: "I think I invested around $6000 to $10,000 with this whole process."

Although Bec Zacharia has been transparent about the amount of money she spent on her show wardrobe, a rental bridal business has since publicly called her out on social media.

MAFS Australia Bec pictured posing before a Dinner Party.
The MAFS cast are expected to fund their own wardrobe. Picture: Nine

During a street interview at Australian Fashion Week, Bec revealed in a video the staggering amount of money she spent on clothes for the show. She said: "Over the three and half months I was on MAFS, I spent nearly $20,000.

"On MAFS you get no budget for fashion, I was the only bride on MAFS who bought their own dresses - everyone else hired. I really wanted to wear my aesthetic and make sure I was wearing stuff I felt really good in."

However, designer bridal rental RESRVD, who regularly dress MAFS brides, responded to the video in a since deleted Instagram story. They wrote: "The power of social medial is so powerful. RESRVD dressed Bec for final vows in return for exposure. Bec is stating that she purchased all her pieces.

"If you have a moment to comment that RESRVD dressed her for final vows that would be incredible to get our name out far and wide as she hasn't mentioned us at all."

Although comments are now turned off on the original Instagram video, the rental company commented on the same video on TikTok, they wrote: "We actually gave Bec her final vows gown for free 🤝🏼."

Bec did repost the street interview on her Instagram story but hasn't responded to the bridal rental company comments.

Aside from Bec's wardrobe, there's been major interest in her love life, as she's recently sparked dating rumours with male escort Marcus Rich after they've been pictured together.

Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Bec said: "Him being a sex worker for me, it's not a factor for me because it's a job and I don't look at the job, I look at the person.

"And if I was to be in a relationship with an escort, Marcus or anyone else, in my mind that relationship would be monogamous because I would compartmentalise the fact that there was the act of going to work and doing that as a job. And then coming home and being in a monogamous relationship."

Although neither of them have put a label on it, things must be going well. Bec has posted several Instagram stories with Marcus’ account tagged and his tattooed hand visible.

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