MAFS Australia's Awhina's twin sister Cleo breaks silence after Carina's brutal comment

15 April 2025, 19:30

MAFS Australia Awhina's twin sister Cleo breaks silence after Carina's brutal comment. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Awhina's twin sister Cleo has reacted to Carina's harsh comment about her.

For most of the brides and groom on MAFS Australia it truly is marriage at first sight, but that hasn't been the case for many of the couples in season 12. For example, Rhi and Jeff and Carina and Paul had dated each other before the experiment.

What's more is that between couples there is also some crossover, including Dave having slept with Sierah in the past, Teejay and Jamie having dating history and also Paul having dated Awhina's twin sister Cleo. This became an area of contention for Paul and Carina during Partner Swap as Paul was sent to live with Awhina (the bride who looks identical to his ex - yikes!).

During Partner Swap, Paul told Awhina he felt Carina could be judgemental and relayed a comment she'd made about his ex-girlfriend Cleo. "I told Carina the reason why I knew you, and she made a comment about Cleo that sort of gave me the ick. She said, 'I didn't know you would go for that kind of calibre'," he revealed.

MAFS Australia's Awhina with hetr twin sister Cleo
MAFS Australia's Awhina with hetr twin sister Cleo. Picture: Instagram

Cleo has given her reaction to Carina's brutal comment. In an Instagram video, Cleo said: "So my inbox has been flooded from people wanting to know how I feel about the comment that was made by Carina.

"I would have preferred none of my past relationships be aired, however, my sister went on a reality TV show, so this is bound to happen. I found it really, really sh----, just because when I had seen leaked photos of Paul and Carina, I was saying how beautiful she looked, and how happy I am for them."

She went on: "I have spoken to Paul's closest friend, because I'm on good terms with his friends and vice versa, and I had expressed how happy I was for them. They had said they were getting along great and I was all in support.

"For her to then turn around and say I'm of low calibre based solely on my physical attributes was really sh----. We're all out here trying to do better. Don't judge anyone."

And weighing in on the argument Jamie and Carina had in the episodes prior, Cleo said Carina's comment was "what I call Mean Girls 2.0, so don't point fingers at Jamie".

At the time, when Paul told Awhina the comment, Awhina was furious and said: "My twin sister owns her own home, she doesn't work for her family's business. I dunno, like that comment, I would never ever say these things to people.

"Where are you in your life Carina to look down at my twin sister?"

Speaking to the cameras later, Awhina added: "I could also in return judge you [Carina], I know live at home with your family, I know you work for your family's business. I could then call you an entitled, sheltered, princess."

Paul and Carina on MAFS Australia
Paul and Carina on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

This isn't the first time Cleo has been brought into the show's drama as during Homestay she got into row with some of Adrian's friends - one of which actually issued an apology to Cleo while the show was airing in Australia.

