MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals heartbreaking reason she refused to let Adrian meet her son

20 March 2025, 14:45

Awhina revealed the reason she never introduced Adrian to her son.
Awhina revealed the reason she never introduced Adrian to her son. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Awhina has revealed the reason why she refused to let Adrian meet her son while on MAFS Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Awhina and Adrian’s relationship had a promising start on Married at First Sight Australia. There was an obvious chemistry between the pair from the moment they locked eyes, but unfortunately it wasn’t long before that a potential roadblock to their progress reared its head.

On their honeymoon Adrian revealed during the honesty box task that while Awhina ticked many of his boxes, he ideally wanted to meet someone who didn’t already have children.

Understandably, the revelation devastated Awhina who has a six-year-old son. Spoilers below!

Adrian and Awhina on MAFS Australia 2025.
Adrian and Awhina on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

While the pair eventually agreed to move on from the dispute and continue the experiment, the problem continued to resurface throughout.

During the second dinner party of the season, fellow groom Paul relayed a conversation he claimed he and Adrian had.

Paul said: “I said, hypothetically, 'If you guys work out, would you move out to Sydney to live with Awhina?' And then he said to me, ‘Honestly, if things work out between us I will move out and then I’ll just raise her kid like mine, like my own’. You said that to me.”

However, Adrian quickly shut down Paul’s comments, as he replied: “Nah, I didn’t say that. I didn’t say that. What are you talking about. Stop throwing me under the bus.”

Adrian’s decisive pushback on Paul’s claim clearly had a profound effect on Awhina, as she later expressed her concerns about his comments in a piece to camera.

She said: "I’m showing up for Adrian, he’s not showing up for me. And if he can’t show up for me when we don’t have issues, how is he going to show up for me outside?"

Now, since filming, Awhina has opened up about how incidents like this contributed to her decision not to introduce Adrian to her son during homestay week.

Speaking to Yahoo!, she said that she didn’t feel confident enough in her relationship to take that big of a step.

Awhina and Adrian on Married at First Sight Australia 2025.
Awhina and Adrian on Married at First Sight Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

She said: “There was so much uncertainty in my relationship with Adrian. I guess it was such a chaotic relationship at this point.

"Yes, we are in a better and healthier place, in that moment. But I’ve never introduced anyone I’ve been intimate with to my son before, and there was no way we were at a place where we were strong enough, or our connection was strong enough to kind of introduce him to my son."

Awhina added: "At this stage, I didn’t know if it ever would be.” And while she didn't introduce Adrian to her son, he was reintroduced to Awhina's twin sister Cleo who exposed a variety of issues in a pretty heated conversation about their relationship.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Fans are speculating about Paul's hair on MAFS Australia

Has Paul from MAFS Australia had a hair transplant?

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui storms out of dinner party after Ryan comment revelation

What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS Australia? Her reaction revealed

What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS?

MAFS Australia’s Ryan labelled ‘disgusting’ after ‘degrading’ comment about Jacqui

What do we know about Awhina from MAFS Australia? Her ethnicity, age and Instagram.

What is Awhina from MAFS Australia’s ethnicity? Explaining her name origin and pronunciation

Hot On Capital

Sunrise on the Reaping plot summary: Here's what happens in the Hunger Games prequel

Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping plot summary and book ending explained

Love Island's Ekin-Su praised for admitting she was 'acting' on All Stars

Love Island's Ekin-Su praised for admitting she was 'acting' on All Stars

Love Island

Selena Gomez I Said I Love You First release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Selena Gomez I Said I Love You First release time: Here's what time her new album comes out
Every iconic Hunger Games character who appears in Sunrise on the Reaping

Every iconic Hunger Games character who appears in Sunrise on the Reaping

Louis Tomlinson said he 'despised' Zara McDermott's season of Love Island in resurfaced clip

Louis Tomlinson fans resurface Love Island comments amid Zara McDermott dating news

My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 release date – when does it come out on Netflix?

When does My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 come out on Netflix?

Zara McDermott rose to fame on Love Island

Zara McDermott facts including age, Love Island season and more

Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin

Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin

Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island

Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping reveals heartbreaking way Haymitch became a tribute

Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping reveals harrowing way Haymitch became a tribute

Who is the killer in Adolescence? Did Jamie Kill Katie?

Who is the killer in Netflix's Adolescence? Did Jamie kill the girl?

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Why the Netflix show is only 4 episodes long

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Here's why it's only 4 episodes long

Is Adolescence filmed in one take? Here's how they shot episode 2's drone scene

Is Adolescence filmed in one take? How episode 2's drone shot was filmed

MAFS Australia bride Jacqui has accused Ryan of 'physically threatening' her while on the show.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui makes bombshell claim about Ryan’s behaviour on show

The real life inspiration behind Netflix's Adolescence

Is Netflix's Adolescence a true story? Tragic real life inspiration revealed

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read a Save Me translation

Adolescence's Stephen Graham became emotional

Adolescence's Stephen Graham tears up recalling his dad's reaction to landing major job

Hunger Games publisher explains why Suzanne Collins chose Haymitch for a prequel over Finnick

Hunger Games publisher explains why Suzanne Collins chose Haymitch for a prequel over Finnick
A new video has revealed MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff are still together.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff's relationship status confirmed in adorable new video

Adolescence episode 3 yawn scene was not included in script

Adolescence star reveals genius episode 3 'improvised' moment that wasn't in script

More TV & Entertainment News

Netflix's Adolescence's finale includes devastating hidden detail

Netflix's Adolescence includes devastating hidden detail in final song

Is Jamie guilty in Adolescence? Here's the ending explained.

Is Jamie guilty in Adolescence? Here's what happens at the end

MAFS Australia's Tim accused of using a fake name on the show

Why MAFS Australia's Tim used fake name on the show

Millie Bobby Brown has said she'd love to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown ‘so excited’ for Britney Spears biopic she’s rumoured to star in

MAFS Australia’s Tim has faced further backlash from the parents of his former students.

MAFS Australia's Tim faces further backlash as his former students' parents speak out

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia's Katie feels "sorry" for Tim after failed marriage

MAFS Australia's Katie feels "sorry" for Tim after failed marriage

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

Jacqui has claimed she has filed a police report against Ryan.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui reveals she has filed police report against Ryan

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Jacqui from MAFS Australia 2025 responded to 'fake crying' allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui responds after fans accuse her of ‘fake crying’

MAFS Australia's Jake said the backlash over his photo ranking comments left him worried about his career.

MAFS Australia’s Jake ‘seriously worried’ about career after controversial photo ranking comments