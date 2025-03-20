MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals heartbreaking reason she refused to let Adrian meet her son

Awhina revealed the reason she never introduced Adrian to her son. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Awhina has revealed the reason why she refused to let Adrian meet her son while on MAFS Australia.

Awhina and Adrian’s relationship had a promising start on Married at First Sight Australia. There was an obvious chemistry between the pair from the moment they locked eyes, but unfortunately it wasn’t long before that a potential roadblock to their progress reared its head.

On their honeymoon Adrian revealed during the honesty box task that while Awhina ticked many of his boxes, he ideally wanted to meet someone who didn’t already have children.

Understandably, the revelation devastated Awhina who has a six-year-old son. Spoilers below!

Adrian and Awhina on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

While the pair eventually agreed to move on from the dispute and continue the experiment, the problem continued to resurface throughout.

During the second dinner party of the season, fellow groom Paul relayed a conversation he claimed he and Adrian had.

Paul said: “I said, hypothetically, 'If you guys work out, would you move out to Sydney to live with Awhina?' And then he said to me, ‘Honestly, if things work out between us I will move out and then I’ll just raise her kid like mine, like my own’. You said that to me.”

However, Adrian quickly shut down Paul’s comments, as he replied: “Nah, I didn’t say that. I didn’t say that. What are you talking about. Stop throwing me under the bus.”

Adrian’s decisive pushback on Paul’s claim clearly had a profound effect on Awhina, as she later expressed her concerns about his comments in a piece to camera.

She said: "I’m showing up for Adrian, he’s not showing up for me. And if he can’t show up for me when we don’t have issues, how is he going to show up for me outside?"

Now, since filming, Awhina has opened up about how incidents like this contributed to her decision not to introduce Adrian to her son during homestay week.

Speaking to Yahoo!, she said that she didn’t feel confident enough in her relationship to take that big of a step.

Awhina and Adrian on Married at First Sight Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

She said: “There was so much uncertainty in my relationship with Adrian. I guess it was such a chaotic relationship at this point.

"Yes, we are in a better and healthier place, in that moment. But I’ve never introduced anyone I’ve been intimate with to my son before, and there was no way we were at a place where we were strong enough, or our connection was strong enough to kind of introduce him to my son."

Awhina added: "At this stage, I didn’t know if it ever would be.” And while she didn't introduce Adrian to her son, he was reintroduced to Awhina's twin sister Cleo who exposed a variety of issues in a pretty heated conversation about their relationship.

