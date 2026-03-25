MAFS Australia's Luke moves on with 2025 bride after failed Mel marriage

MAFS Australia Luke sparks dating rumours with 2025 bride Jamie. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Are MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis and Jamie Marinos dating? Luke and Jamie dating rumours explained after the 2026 groom was spotted out on a date with the 2025 bride.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite his many efforts to make the marriage work, Married at First Sight Australia's Luke Fourniotis left the experiment at the third commitment ceremony after three weeks of being married to Mel Akbay.

Sat on the couch, Mel explained how she was struggling to form any feelings towards Luke, while he argued that she'd never opened herself up to the idea of them as an item anyway. After some words from the experts on how Mel hadn't given Luke a chance, the pair left and went their separate ways.

Since leaving the show, Luke has opened up about how the experience negatively impacted him, saying he felt he even had "a bit of PTSD" after his time with Mel. But now, it looks like things could be on the up for Luke as he's been spotted out on a date with none other than 2025 MAFS bride Jamie Marinos.

So, are Luke and Jamie now an item? Here's everything we know about the dating rumours...

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis and Jamie Marinos dating?

It's not known if Luke and Jamie are officially an item but they have been papped on a date!

In pictures obtained by Woman's Day, the pair were seen heading out dinner in Melbourne. They had huge grins on their face and looked suitably perfect together.

Fans are immediately obsessed and Jamie herself even revealed earlier on in the season that she had a crush on Luke.

One fan said: "Ok I have never been so bloody excited about a dinner date hahaha." Another commented: "I AM SO HERE FOR THIS!"

This comes after Jamie had sent fans wild when she described Luke as "handsome" in an episode review. Fans were desperate for her to get in touch with Luke.

She later told Chattr: "It’s actually so funny, this online movement kind of came out of nowhere shipping I guess like Luke and I, I’ve seen a few edits come up, which is really funny because I’m not even on this season."

She added: "But you know, I think Australia is having a bit of crush on Luke because he seems so beautiful, he’s a handsome boy, I definitely can’t wait to meet him, anyways, the MAFS world is interconnected. I just want to give him a big hug, especially when he was crying and sad, I think we all felt for him."

"I can’t say if I’d go on a date with him, because I don’t actually know him yet, or know him properly. But I definitely, you know, look forward to meeting him one day," she added.

Well it looks like we can say she would go on a date with him, and has! We look forward to seeing if this romance blossoms.

Jamie and Dave on MAFS 2025. Picture: Nine

On her series, Jamie had a successful marriage to Dave Hand. The pair went from strength to strength and made it all the way to Final Vows.

However, the pair split a week after Final Vows. They've both spoken with the utmost respect about one another and ultimately their relationship came to an end because Dave "wasn't in the right headspace", as his dad was extremely unwell. They ended up going no contact when they realised they weren't able to maintain a friendship.

Following filming, Jamie sparked dating rumours with another groom, Eliot Donovan. The pair shared that they were getting to know each other and enjoyed a flirt, but it seems nothing came of it romantically.

Read more about MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.