MAFS Australia's David mocks unseen footage of Alissa following Homestays

29 April 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's David and Alissa.
MAFS Australia's David pokes fun at unseen footage of Alissa. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's David Momoh has mocked Alissa Fay on TikTok after unseen footage of her criticising him during Homestays was revealed.

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Homestay Week was supposed to bring the Married At First Sight Australia couples closer, but it did the opposite for David Momoh and Alissa Fay after her family shared concerns about her moving to Sydney to be with David.

But now, unseen footage reveals that behind-the-scenes, Alissa was also concerned about her relationship as she was seen questioning his financial status. David appeared on After The Dinner Party, where he was shown this footage.

Alissa told the cameras: "Obviously, you know, he's still renting. He might drive a car that he might own. Um, but where are your assets? I need to know that you are financially stable and you can look after a family."

After watching the unseen footage David admitted he offered to show Alissa his bank balance, but she rejected the idea.

Since then, David has taken to TikTok to poke fun at Alissa and her comments shown on the unseen footage.

Alissa pictured talking about David during Homestay.
Alissa shared her thoughts about David during Homestay. Picture: Stan

In a TikTok video, David was joined by fellow groom Scott McCristal, and the pair were eating in a restaurant. However, it was the text David wrote over the video that captured viewers' attention, he wrote: "POV HOW YOUR FOOD TASTES WHEN YOU HAVE NO ASSETS, AND A CAR YOU 'MIGHT OWN'."

Many MAFS fans flooded the comments with support. One commented: "the whole of Australia was shocked by the comments in the unseen footage, we ride with David."

Someone else wrote: "Image shaming someone for not having assets."

David wasn't done there. In another video, he's seen lying on the floor with Scott and former groom Eliot Donovan walking past and giving him their spare change. The MAFS groom then jumps up and gets into a car, poking fun at Alissa’s comment about him owning his car.

He wrote: "POV: LIFE WHEN YOU HAVE NO ASSETS."

David and Scott pictured in a restaurant.
David and Scott poke fun at Alissa's comments. Picture: TikTok

David wasn't the only groom to be criticised by his wife during Homestay, as Scott experienced something similar.

Upon arrival to Scott's waterfront Gold Coast home, which featured a resident's tennis court, Gia Fleur wasn't best pleased. She complained that his home was a messy, he had poor decor choices, and that his walk-in closet would be way too small for her.

Gia told the cameras: "For me personally, I don't want to be a princess or like annoying, but his closet is big but I'd have to share that with him. All my stuff would be crammed in one shelf and one area. That's not comfortable for me to live."

She later added that the house, "probably wasn't big enough" for what she's used to, though she did like the view - a small win for Scott, we guess.

For UK viewers, the fate of Alissa and David's relationship is yet to have been revealed - can they move past this?

Read more MAFS news here:

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