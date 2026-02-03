Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

3 February 2026, 08:30 | Updated: 3 February 2026, 11:28

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026
Alissa Fay and David Momoh got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Married at First Sight Australia is back with a brand new cast of singles putting their faith in the experts to find them 'the one'. One of the first couples to tie the knot this season is Alissa Fay and David Momoh.

Alissa and David had a rollercoaster wedding day. Alissa had David on edge as she told him at the altar that she didn't think she could go through with the marriage. But, the awkwardness was alleviated when she added: "..Not until you get on one knee and propose to me first."

However, things took a turn for the worst when David's friend relayed some of what Alissa's parents had been saying. "The family did say, 'watch out, buckle up, she's a lot'," his friends told him.

So, with a "difficult" bride on his hands, has David stuck it out with Alissa or have they called it quits? Here's what we know.

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

At this point, we don't know if Alissa and David are still together or not because we've only just seen their wedding on Channel 9.

The pair do follow each other on Instagram which could be a positive sign about their relationship status. However, sources have claimed Alissa wasn't on the show for the right reason and that left David "gutted", which might suggest they call it quits.

An insider told Chattr: "Everyone will understand when they watch MAFS, because it was very obvious what she was there for. She was only there for her influencing career, she wasn’t genuine."

They added: "Alissa’s groom was gutted, because he was there for the right reasons."

Since the show is still airing and they haven't even made it to their first commitment ceremony yet, we can't say for sure whether David and Alissa are together or not.

We will update this page as soon as we have more news on the couple.

