MAFS Australia's Alissa reveals shock new relationship with reality TV star

MAFS Australia's Alissa breaks silence on new boyfriend. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Alissa Fay has spoken out about finding her 'soulmate' after her explosive split from David Momoh at Final Vows.

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*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers for UK viewers*

After three Married At First Sight Australia 2026 brides revealed they'd found love after the experiment, Alissa Fay became the joined them, revealing her new relationship following her split from show hubby David Momoh.

Throughout the experiment Alissa and David were a strong couple. However, things started to turn sour towards the end as fights and miscommunication plagued their relationship.

It all came to blow at the Final Vows, when David read his vows then walked off, leaving Alissa to read her vows to an empty room - a very awkward watch for viewers.

Now that the end of their marriage has played out on TV, Alissa is free to focus on her new boyfriend, who is also a fellow reality star.

Alissa and David split at final vows. Picture: Nine

Speaking to New Idea, Alissa confirmed that she is dating Australia Ninja Warriors star Nathan Ryles. She revealed: “Our connection is something I’ve never experienced before. He was unexpected; we didn’t plan for this to happen, you know, it just happened so naturally.”

She continued: “I thought that I knew what love was, and I thought that I had felt love before, but this is a whole other feeling. I believe he’s my soulmate, like he is my person, and I have found my person; he makes me so happy.”

Despite taking it “day by day”, the pair dropped the L-bomb just four months after they started dating - and have even moved in together.

While it may seem shocking to fans, Alissa has actually known of Nathan for many years, having shared similar social circles. But it wasn't until December last year that Alissa’s friend “wingmanned” them, leading them to connected.

Nathan is an Australian Ninja Warriors star. Picture: Instagram

Now MAFS has finished, the happy couple are over the moon that they no longer have to hide their relationship, with Alissa describing it as “very challenging”.

She said: "It’s just wild, not being able to go out in public. It’s just been challenging. It’s had challenges, but I think it’s brought us closer together.”

It also appeared that Alissa's appearance on MAFS wasn’t a deal-breaker for Nathan. He shared: “I don’t really watch the show. While I do see clips here and there, I’m happy just being oblivious.”

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