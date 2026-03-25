MAFS Australia expert Alessandra reacts after Steve accuses her of wearing an earpiece

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra reacts after Steve accuses her of wearing an earpiece. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Steve Powell was called out by Alessandra Rampolla and the other grooms during an intense argument.

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Tensions were high during Intimacy Week, as Married At First Sight Australia groom Steve Powell accused expert Alessandra Rampolla of wearing an earpiece during an intense argument.

During a workshop, the group was tasked with sharing their ultimate fantasy night with their partners back at the apartments. When Rebecca Zukowski, returned to Steve with new lingerie, he rejected her attempt to try it on.

Ultimately, Rebecca left the apartment, prompting Steven to say that her being in the experiment to find love was "bull---t".

The following day, the grooms attended a workshop with Alessandra and reflected on their evenings. When questioned about Rebecca, Steven became defensive, arguing she had an earpiece telling her what to say - a claim she has since responded to.

Rebecca left after Steve rejected her ultimate fantasy night plans. Picture: Nine

During the back-and-forth between Steve and Alessandra, he shockingly said to her: "Ask me a question and I'll give you a genuine answer, I don't have an earpiece in my ear. I'm not waiting for someone to tell me what to say."

Alessandra immediately responded, defending herself: "Honestly, the lack ﻿of respect you're showing me as somebody who is here to help guide you is appalling."

Following Steven’s outburst, Alessandra clarified that she was not trying to hide the fact that she and the other experts wear earpieces during filming.

She explained: "We are of course filming a TV show. Cameras are involved and there's a control room, and I need to know the cameras are ready and when I can go and when I cannot."

Addressing his accusation that she was being told what to say, Alessandra laughed and shrugged it off: "I'm not waiting for anyone to tell me what to say."

Once his fellow grooms called him out on his behaviour, Steve backtracked and claimed he wasn't talking about Alessandra specifically, instead he was "just speaking generally".

Many of the group found his excuse hard to believe and expected more of him, given that he is the oldest.

Scott McCristal discussed his co-star's behaviour, saying: "A 50-year-old man should know better about how to speak to a woman. I think he should be apologising to Alessandra."

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