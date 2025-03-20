MAFS Australia’s Adrian ‘exposed’ for making his own fan page

20 March 2025, 19:00

MAFS Australia's Adrian was 'exposed' for making his own fan page
MAFS Australia's Adrian was 'exposed' for making his own fan page.

By Jenny Medlicott

Married at First Sight's Adrian has been 'exposed' after making a fan page for himself on TikTok.

Ever since Married at First Sight Australia first aired back in 2015, we’ve seen some truly unbelievable behaviour from different brides and grooms on the show.

From Harrison’s printed out receipts to David’s toothbrush scandal, we've seen it all - and this year is no exception.

But now in a turn no one could have predicted, this year’s groom Adrian Araouzou has been outed for setting up his own fan account on TikTok. Um, what?

That’s right, Adrian set up a fan page full of edits of his time on the show and now he's been exposed by his ex-girlfriend, Geneva.

Adrian admitted to making the account.
Adrian admitted to making the account. . Picture: Nine

Speaking to host Abbie Chatfield on the It’s A Lot podcast, Geneva explained how the revelation came about.

“I was sending him a little TikTok and a notification came up with @adrianmafsfan has viewed the TikTok you’ve shared," she told the podcast.

In disbelief, Geneva said she decided to ask Adrian directly if he had made the account, and to her surprise, he confessed.

And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, it turns out not only did Adrian make the account to share fan edits of himself but he also used it to leave compliments on his personal TikTok videos.

When asked about the account in an interview with Yahoo, Adrian refused to get embarrassed about it and even admitted he might make more.

He told the outlet: “Everyone else is using me for eyes, everyone else is getting views, everyone else is watching me and talking about me, so why would I not do it myself.

“I'm sitting here wasting time on TikTok. If I can get an extra million views by the end of the month or the end of the show, then there's an extra million eyes on me, so be it. I'll do it all day.

“I should've made 10 more accounts […] maybe I'm going to!”.

Well at least he’s being honest!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

