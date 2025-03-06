MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent amid subtitles and speech comments

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have? Picture: Nine/E4, MAFS Funny podcast via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Why does Adrian have subtitles on MAFS Australia? What accent does he have? Here's your answer – straight from Adrian's mouth.

Married at First Sight Australia's Adrian has responded to the speculation about his accent amid comments from viewers criticising the way he speaks.

Adrian, who is married to Awhina in the experiment, is from a large Greek family who hail from New South Wales. He also currently lives in Sydney.

On the show, Adrian speaks very fast and when paired with his strong Australian accent, it's often hard to understand what he's saying clearly. So much so that the show has added subtitles to some of his scenes.

While some people have made jokes about his "mumbling" and the subtitles, others have defended him saying he's very easy to understand.

For his part, Adrian doesn't seem to be bothered by it at all. Reacting to the comments about his accent and speech on the MAFS Funny podcast, he set the record straight once and for all.

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have and where is he from?

While speaking on the pod, the host joked about Adrian needing subtitles on the show after the groom joked that the podcast wasn't funny. That then prompted Adrian to explain his accent.

"I’m from Sydney, and where I grew up is a multicultured community," he said. "I grew up around a lot of islanders, Aboriginals, Europeans and Australians, a bit of everything, and it’s just my accent, bro."

"I do mumble, 100%,” he admitted. “Sometimes I mumble, that’s just me, bro."

He then took aim at people criticising his accent, saying: "At the end of the day, when anyone says, 'You’ve got subtitles, bro,' I’m still on the biggest show in Australia. What are you doing? You’re watching me and reading those subtitles."

Why does Adrian have subtitles on MAFS Australia? Picture: Nine

And there you have it!

