MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent amid subtitles and speech comments

6 March 2025, 20:49 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 20:51

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have?
What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have? Picture: Nine/E4, MAFS Funny podcast via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Why does Adrian have subtitles on MAFS Australia? What accent does he have? Here's your answer – straight from Adrian's mouth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia's Adrian has responded to the speculation about his accent amid comments from viewers criticising the way he speaks.

Adrian, who is married to Awhina in the experiment, is from a large Greek family who hail from New South Wales. He also currently lives in Sydney.

On the show, Adrian speaks very fast and when paired with his strong Australian accent, it's often hard to understand what he's saying clearly. So much so that the show has added subtitles to some of his scenes.

While some people have made jokes about his "mumbling" and the subtitles, others have defended him saying he's very easy to understand.

For his part, Adrian doesn't seem to be bothered by it at all. Reacting to the comments about his accent and speech on the MAFS Funny podcast, he set the record straight once and for all.

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have and where is he from?

While speaking on the pod, the host joked about Adrian needing subtitles on the show after the groom joked that the podcast wasn't funny. That then prompted Adrian to explain his accent.

"I’m from Sydney, and where I grew up is a multicultured community," he said. "I grew up around a lot of islanders, Aboriginals, Europeans and Australians, a bit of everything, and it’s just my accent, bro."

"I do mumble, 100%,” he admitted. “Sometimes I mumble, that’s just me, bro."

He then took aim at people criticising his accent, saying: "At the end of the day, when anyone says, 'You’ve got subtitles, bro,' I’m still on the biggest show in Australia. What are you doing? You’re watching me and reading those subtitles."

Why does Adrian have subtitles on MAFS Australia?
Why does Adrian have subtitles on MAFS Australia? Picture: Nine

And there you have it!

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS' Rhi and Jeff dated before getting married on the show

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff's previous relationship revealed

Luca addresses those Ronnie comments

Love Island’s Luca gives an update on unexpected Ronnie feud

Love Island

Here's the real reason why MAFS Australia's Eliot quit the show

MAFS Australia's Eliot explains real reason why he quit marriage to Lauren

MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall claims producers 'set her up' at the couples retreat

MAFS Australia's Lauren claims producers 'set her up' in Jamie couples retreat argument

MAFS Australia's Tim called out by former friend over awful reaction towards Katie

MAFS Australia's Tim called out by his own groomsman over way he treated Katie

A Love Island star is rumoured for CBB

Love Island star ‘confirmed’ for Celebrity Big Brother 2025

Lauren and Jonathan were paired up by the MAFS experts for 2024

Are Lauren Dunn and Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough from MAFS Australia still together?

Who is Adrian from MAFS Australia? Everything we know so far...

Adrian from MAFS Australia's age, job, twin brother and everything we know

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits