MAFS Australia expert warns 2027 cast have more ‘extreme’ views than the last

28 August 2026, 12:33

MAFS Australia Gia Fleur, Mel Akbay, Brook Crompton at dinner and Tyson Gordon at a commitment ceremony.
MAFS Australia expert warns 2027 cast have more ‘extreme’ views than the last. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia expert John Aiken has revealed that series 13 will be even more controversial than the previous season.

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If you thought Married at First Sight Australia 2026 was a tough watch at times, you should brace yourself for the 2027 cast, who are apparently even more controversial than the last.

Although each cast member had their own jaw-dropping moment on the show, a true standout was Tyson Gordon. From his desire to have a 'submissive wife' to his concerning comments about a women's body count, Tyson wasn't opposed to sharing his strong opinion on things.

While the filming of MAFS 2027 is underway, expert John Aiken has warned viewers more controversy is expected.

MAFS Australia's Bec Zaharia and Danny Hewitt pictured at dinner.
MAFS Australia 2026 provided viewers with many shocking moments. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle, John warned viewers about what's to come with the cast in the next season, saying: "We've certainly got some pretty extreme views that I think you'll see, heavily influenced by TikTok. Look out for that."

When asked if they'll be contestants with more extreme views than Tyson, John replied "Yes!". He added: "They're always tapping into these zeitgeists that are out there in the dating world. I think every year we get a different flavour."

Fellow MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla even added that "intensity with different flavours" was the perfect way to describe the 2027 season.

John and Alessandra recently revealed that the MAFS contestants are already being "tested", despite it being so early on in the experiment.

John said: "They're really being tested in terms of whether they're able to open up and let someone in, or whether they're just going to keep to their old patterns and basically rule people out. So that's always fascinating. Fascinating to see who dives in."

Alessandra agreed, saying: "Yes, it's always, a really interesting part of the experiment early on because they still haven't quite revealed themselves to us."

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