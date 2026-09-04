MAFS Australia introduces major new rule change for 2027 cast

MAFS Australia introduces major new rule change for 2027 cast . Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

There will be new regulations for Married at First Sight Australia series 14 brides and grooms in a bid to stop ‘toxic and deplorable behaviour’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It would appear Married At First Sight Australia 2027 will look quite different to past years, with a new alcohol rule being introduced.

From Brook Crompton and Gia Fleur verbally attacking their fellow brides, to Bec Zacharia taking aim at all the cast, longtime viewers will know that Dinner Parties can be the scene of many explosive and memorable fallouts.

However, the next season may look a little different with new rules being introduced in the hopes producers will stop 'toxic and deplorable behaviour' amongst contestants.

Bec turned on her fellow cast during a Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

In a recent Daily Mail article, it was reported that television and digital production company, Endemol Shine Australia, has introduced a strict alcohol limit for series 14.

Going into the dinner parties, the 2027 cast will only be able to have one drink during the evening. These new rules have reportedly also been extended to inside the couples apartments, with some couples being prevented from keeping alcohol.

A source said: "Each couple is given a limit, and some are not allowed alcohol in their rooms. It depends on who becomes argumentative when they are drinking and who doesn't."

An insider has revealed the restrictions have been introduced after arguments continued away from the cameras, which caused concerns about both participant welfare and behaviour inside the experiment.

The source added: "It is because some of them drink and argue when the cameras are down."

Despite the crackdown, it's understood that the restrictions may be applied differently to each participant depending on their behaviour.

Brook and Gia turned on their fellow brides during the second Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

After Brook and Gia turned on their fellow brides Stella Mick and Alissa Fay at the second Dinner Party, they both issued an apology for their behaviour, accusing producers of "egging on" the situation.

After filming, Brook reportedly became concerned about the edit and emailed Channel 9 in a series of emails. She claimed that she was in "no state" to be filmed due to intoxication, and it was "responsibility of production" to ensure they’re fit to appear on camera.

Despite threatening them with a cease-and-desist, they claimed she showed "no clear signs of intoxication” before filming began, nor during an interview before the dinner.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.