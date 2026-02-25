MAFS Australia 2026 UK start date has finally been revealed

25 February 2026, 15:00

MAFS Australia 2026 UK start date has finally been revealed. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

When does MAFS Australia 2026 start in the UK? We can finally reveal when MAFS AUS series 13 is coming to UK screens.

UK Married at First Sight Australia fans have had to sit tight while MAFS Australia has been airing Down Under. So, if you've somehow managed to avoid spoilers until now, well done, you've now only got just a tiny bit longer to wait!

It's been revealed that series 13 of MAFS Australia is set to air on E4 from Monday 9th March at 7:30pm! So set your alarms, and clear your schedule because the love story of nine new couples awaits!

While the show has been airing in Australia, we've already found out about one couple that was kicked off of the show, and some couples that haven't stood the test of time.

But, there are no spoilers here, just a brief overview of who you'll get to meet on Monday 9th March...

When does MAFS Australia 2026 start in the UK?

The 13th series of MAFS Australia is coming to UK screens on Monday 9th March at 7.30pm on E4.

For the past few weeks, the series has been airing in Australia, so you might have picked up a spoiler here or there.

But before the show begins in the UK, what is there to know? Well, this year, the experiment consists of nine OG couples and a few intruder couples.

MAFS Australia 2026 couples:

  • Bec and Danny
  • Rachel and Steven
  • Rebecca and Steve
  • Alissa and David
  • Mel and Luke
  • Chris and Brook
  • Gia and Scott
  • Stella and Filip
  • Julia and Grayson
The first two couples set to say 'I do' on the show are, Rachel and Steven, and Alissa and David.

What's more is, series 13 of MAFS Australia is returning with some brand new twists and turns. One new element is ‘Revelations Week’.

As well as that, last series’ new addition ‘Final Test Week’ is back with a powerful twist that will challenge and spark make-or-break decisions for the couples as they head towards Final Vows.

Watch Married at First Sight: Australia on E4 from Monday 9 March at 7:30pm and will be available to stream on Channel 4.

