When is the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion? Release date and time confirmed

When is the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion? Release date and time confirmed. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

When is the MAFS Australia reunion 2026? Here's everything you need to know as the cast reunite for the first time since filming ended.

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*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers*

Let's be honest, Married At First Sight Australia 2026 was the gift that kept on giving. After nine explosive weeks, we've witnessed shocking weddings, jaw-dropping Dinner Parties, and many controversial moments - all thanks to the brides and grooms.

Now the final vows have been read, with one couple (fan-favourites Stella Mick and Filip Gregov) having a better outcome than the rest, it's time for most of the group to reunite for the ultimate reunion episode.

So cancel all your plans, here's everything you need to know about the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion episode.

The experts were left shocked for reasons currently unknown. Picture: Nine

When is the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion?

The first reunion episode will air on Sunday 12th April at 7.00pm and the second episode on Monday April 13 at 7.30pm. The episodes be available to watch in Australia on Channel 9 and 9Now. (Keep scrolling for UK times)

From the teaser, things seem juicer than ever, as Bec Zaharia claims ex-husband Danny Hewitt is messaging another bride. Meanwhile, Tyson Gordon can be seen asking ex-wife Stephanie Marshall, "Is it true you've been sending bikini photos?"

Joel Moses brands someone "unhinged" and the teaser concludes with late Mel Schilling telling the other experts, "In a decade of doing his experiment I've never seen this."

When does the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion air in the UK?

Currently, the reunion date is unknown, as the series is still airing in the UK. However, when it does air it'll be on Channel 4.

This means UK viewers will have to wait a little longer to see the explosive scenes unfold.

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