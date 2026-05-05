Which MAFS Australia 2026 couples are still together and who split?

Here's what happened with every series 13 MAFS Australia couple. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Did any of the Married at First Sight Australia 2026 couples stay together? Here's what happened with every series 13 MAFS Australia couple.

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Another unforgettable Married at First Sight Australia series has come to a close. 24 strangers were matched together by the experts and put through months (if they made it that far) of tests to see if they could truly be each other's "forever" person.

It's no lie that MAFS Australia has a pretty low success rate when it comes to creating long lasting relationships, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost...

Alissa and David, Bec and Danny, Rachel and Steven, Stella and Filip, and Gia and Scott all made it to Final Vows but are any of them still together now? Here's a break down of what happened to all the series 12 couples.

Rebecca and Steve on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

No, Rebecca and Steve were the first couple to leave the experiment in 2026 after they struggled to connect during the experiment.

The pair exited at the second Commitment Ceremony, where Rebecca Zukowski admitted to experts she felt “unheard” in their relationship. Steve Powell disagreed, instead blaming a "personality clash".

Although their marriage failed, they are both still open to find love again. Speaking to 9Entertainment, Rebecca said ﻿she's ready to get back into the dating pool﻿, saying: "I'm definitely ready to find love, hopefully he might find me."

Steve shared the same sentiment but admitted he wasn't in a rush. He said: "I've been single for three years and I can't wait to meet someone. I think I've just got to be patient. I'm not going to rush it, that's for sure."

Brook and Chris on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Brook and Chris still together?

Chris and Brook were the second couple to split after an explosive few weeks together.

At the second Commitment Ceremony, Brook Crompton firmly placed Chris Nield in the friend zone, saying they wouldn't work in the "outside world" and she couldn't move past his controversial audition tape.

Brook has since moved on and shared some major life updates in a jaw-dropping interview - she's pregnant and engaged to her ex, Harry.

The couple had split three months before production began last year, but once she returned home newly single, Brook reconnected with Harry. Months later, Brook realised she was pregnant, and on Christmas Day he proposed.

Julia and Grayson split at the third Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

Despite an instant connection on their wedding day, Julia and Grayson have split.

At the third commitment ceremony, the pair both decided to leave the show, after failing to connect on a deeper level. Julia Vogl told the experts they simply, "don't speak the same language", while Grayson Mclvor believed she had wasted his time.

Since their split, Julia has hard-launched her new girlfriend, Sasha Millar, on Instagram. On the 'MAFS Unleashed' podcast, Julia shared she first met her musician girlfriend when she tagged along to her housemate’s singing lesson, where she felt a "spark" with her.

Mel and Luke struggled during the experiment. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

After struggling to build a romantic connection Luke and Mel left the third Commitment Ceremony as friends.

The pair both blamed their wedding day for the relationship breakdown - Luke Fourniotis forgot the rings and arrived late, leaving Mel Akbay alone at the altar. Mel said it was a "big factor" in the trajectory of their relationship, as she felt like everybody was "laughing" at her.

Luke added: "I've thought about whether if the wedding day was nicer, the relationship would have been nicer, but it wasn't nice for like six or seven weeks."

Stephanie and Tyson left at the fourth Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

No, Stephanie and Tyson have officially split.

At the fourth commitment ceremony, Stephanie Marshall shared her concerns about Tyson Gordon's choice of language, raising concerns about his controversial views on same-sex relationships and his desire to have a "submissive" wife.

Tyson said he couldn't understand her reasoning and felt his words had been twisted. Before he walked out, he declared: "﻿I do not see a future ﻿here with this person at all. And quite frankly, after tonight, I'm going back to the Gold Coast."

Juliette and Joel split at the sixth Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

No, Juliette and Joel have split and there's no chance of a reconciliation.

Despite the pair making progress at the Couples Retreat, Juliette Chae found herself involved in on ongoing drama with Bec Zacharia, which expert Alessandra Rampolla called her out on at the sixth Commitment Ceremony.

Juliette decided she done with the conversation and walked out, before calling Joel Moses “a dog and a pig" on her way out.

Chris and Sam struggled during Feedback Week. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?

After a tough few weeks, fan-favourite couple Chris and Sam split during Homestay Week.

Tensions were high going into Homestays, as Chris Robinson had written 'leave' at the sixth Commitment Ceremony.

Sam Stanton was prepared to have some "tough conversations" during his stay at Chris' farm, but Chris couldn’t give a clear answer about whether he still had feelings for him, so Sam chose to call it quits.

At the final Commitment Ceremony, the pair had different opinions on the reason for their split.

Gia and Scott on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

No, Gia and Scott called it quits during the final Dinner Party.

Things boiled over when Gia Fleur wanted to leave the experiment early. While Scott McCristal initially agreed, he changed his mind and she left on her own. Unsurprisingly, Gia returned to the Dinner Party with the intention of ﻿repairing the relationship, but it was too late as Scott was done.

Gia has since found love again with new partner Alan Wallace - another former Australian reality TV star who has appeared on Love Triangle.

Bec and Danny on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Bec and Danny stayed together throughout the whole experiment but split during Final Vows.

Not only did Bec Zacharia go into final vows believing they would get the fairytale ending but she also hoped Danny Hewitt would finally say 'I love you'. In her vows, she said: "﻿I look at you now and I see the man I want to build a life with.”

However, Danny was very honest in his vows - he said Bec was his "soulmate as a friend" and that he wanted to bring children into the world, but only within a healthy and stable relationship.

Alissa and David at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

No, Alissa and David split during Final Vows.

Before Alissa Fay arrived to Final Vows, she already knew her decision, saying: “It breaks my heart knowing that I'm going to be breaking his heart at the end of this."

David Momoh shared his vows first, where he made it clear he was done. He said: "So today I'm not walking away because I've stopped loving you, Alissa, I'm walking away because loving you shouldn't mean losing myself."

If that wasn't explosive enough, David then left, leaving Alissa to read her vows to an empty room.

MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven at their Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

No. Sadly, after making it all the way to Final Vows the pair split before the reunion aired.

During the experiment, Rachel expressed how she was worried that she'd become a "burden" in Steven's life and that he'd end up dumping her - and heartbreakingly, her worst fear came true.

Explaining why they split, Rachel told New Idea: "I was willing to put in the effort, but ultimately it happened exactly the way I was concerned it was going to happen.

"Steven went back to life in Sydney. He was busy with work, and I became a burden. I was the burden, and I had to be dropped."

Filip proposed to Stella at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

YES! Stella and Filip are not only still together, but they are engaged in real life and even live together!

Stella Mick told Filip Gregov: "Now, standing here at the end of this incredible experiment, I can say with absolute certainty that we're soulmates. I feel it in every heartbeat, in every look, in every moment I get to share with you..."

When it was Filip's turn to read his vows, he not only declared to stay with her, but he also got down on one knee to pop the all-important question.

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