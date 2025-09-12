MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Tributes pour in as Married at First Sight Australia star Lachlan Rofe has been reported dead at just 47 years old.

It's been revealed that former Married at First Sight Australia star Lachlan Rofe, passed away 'suddenly' in his home in Camden in New South Wales, Australia.

Lachlan first came to our screens in 2015 during the first season of MAFS Australia on Channel 9, where he married Clare Tamas. The pair made it to the Final Decision together but they later split, saying they left things on good terms.

Still on the hunt for love, in 2016, the cattle farmer appeared on another dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife.

The news of Lachlan's death has prompted fans of the show to pay tribute to the reality TV star. On Facebook, one person wrote: "Very sad news. Sending love & hugs to the family."

Someone else commented on the platform: "Geez I remember him. How very sad. So young." And another said: "Such sad news. Condolences to his family and friends."

Lachlan married Claire on MAFS Australia season 1. Picture: Nine

At the time of writing, the cause of death hasn't been confirmed but the New South Wales Police, who didn't name Lachlan, have said in a statement: "About 10am on Tuesday (9 September 2025), emergency services were called to Old Razorback Road, Razorback, after a man was found unresponsive in his home.

"NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived and commenced CPR, however the 47-year-old man was unable to be be revived."

They added that, "investigations are continuing into the circumstances and anyone with information is urged to contact Camden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the coroner".

Lachlan passed away at just 47 years old. Picture: Nine

The MAFS Australia star was no stranger to making the headlines after his TV stints. In 2017, he was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend Casey Williams in front of her two-year-old daughter following a night of heavy drinking.

He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond but later appealed the conviction. A magistrate eventually overturned the guilty verdict, with Rofe declaring: "Being a man of principle, I chose to clear my name."

At the time, Lochlan told Channel 7: "I'm too scared to even go see women 'cos I just feel with everything that's happened, I just feel like I'm a target."

