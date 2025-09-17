MAFS Australia's Katie unrecognisable after major weight loss transformation

Katie during MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Katie shocked fans with her major weight loss transformation.

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 contestant Katie joined the show with an open mind and heart, but, unfortunately for the energetic bride, her husband Tim was less than enthusiastic about the match.

Tim physically recoiled from his new wife on their wedding day, and told the cameras that he didn't feel a "spark". He later complained to producers that Katie was "totally not what I wanted”.

"I normally go for short, petite, blonde or brunette," he said, completely dismissing Katie's personality.

Sadly for the ever-hopeful Katie, Tim's behaviour continued in the same vein, and her quest for love only culminated in heartbreak when she and Tim called it off at the first commitment ceremony.

But now, a whole year after filming the show, Katie is absolutely thriving, revealing her major weight loss and journey to self love.

MAFS Australia's Katie after 26kg weight loss. Picture: Instagram

Katie on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Sharing her major weight loss transformation with the world, Katie told Woman's Day: "I’ve gone from trauma to freedom."

Of her time on the show, where Tim rejected her, she said: "I knew I’d gotten bigger but I hoped that the person I would be matched with would love me for who I am on the inside. My worst-case scenario was that they couldn’t see past the physical side of me.”

Katie spoke about how she'd gained weight because she'd put her "walls up" and didn't want to be "desirable".

After a DEXA scan revealed her visceral fat levels were dangerously high, she decided to make a change. Now, three months on, she underwent a second DEXA scan that revealed her visceral fat levels are now "completely normal"

Prior to the interview, Katie accredited her recent weight loss journey to the self-love she has found since filming MAFS Australia. Revealing the "truth" of her transformation she said: "It all stems from self love and healing. There's no product out there that's going to do the work for you, really."

"There are tools that you can use along the way that are awesome and can facilitate you journey but the journey is yours and you have to do the work towards self love," she said.

Katie has revealed she is on the weight loss medication Mounjaro which is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) . GLP-1 is a naturally occurring hormone in the body that plays a role in regulating blood sugar levels and appetite.

Katie from MAFS AUS 2025 showing how her trousers are now too big for her after major weight loss transformation. Picture: Instagram

Alongside self-love, Katie said protein has helped her achieve her goals. In one Instagram post she wrote: "The biggest game-changer? Protein. When you’re losing weight—especially on GLP-1s—getting enough protein isn’t just helpful, it’s essential.

"It protects your muscle mass, keeps your metabolism strong, supports your energy, and helps prevent that tired, frazzled feeling that can sneak up when you’re under-eating or losing too fast."

Katie has also shared snippets of her workouts which have helped her achieve her transformation. One work out she cleverly named 'T.I.M.' workout, saying: "T.I.M. WORKOUT - THRIVE. INSPIRE. MOVE. I’ve been working hard but ramping it up for the last 4 weeks!"

Katie from MAFS AUS smiling after 8 weeks of her weight loss journey. Picture: Instagram

Katie shared that, in her first four weeks of her health and weight loss journey, she dropped from a size 18 to a size 14. Now, Katie has revealed she's lost a total of 26kg, which is approximately 57 pounds or 4 stone.

Katie and Tim married on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

