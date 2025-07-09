MAFS Australia's Katie shares "secret" to her weight loss after shock transformation

Katie during a dinner party on MAFS Australia [left]. Katie after weight loss [right]. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Katie has shared her weight loss transformation after her failed marriage to Tim.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 contestant Katie joined the show with an open mind and heart, but, unfortunately for the energetic bride, her husband Tim was less than enthusiastic about the match.

Tim physically recoiled from his new wife on their wedding day, and told the cameras that he didn't feel a "spark". He later complained to producers that Katie was "totally not what I wanted”.

"I normally go for short, petite, blonde or brunette," he said, completely dismissing Katie's personality.

Sadly for the ever-hopeful Katie, Tim's behaviour continued in the same vein, and her quest for love only culminated in heartbreak when she and Tim called it off at the first commitment ceremony.

But now, a whole year after filming the show, Katie is absolutely thriving as not only did she win over the hearts of worldwide users she's also found self love.

Katie from MAFS AUS 2025 showing how her trousers are now too big for her after major weight loss transformation. Picture: Instagram

Katie has accredited her recent weight loss journey to the self-love she has found since filming MAFS Australia. Revealing the "truth" of her transformation she said: "It all stems from self love and healing. There's no product out there that's going to do the work for you, really."

"There are tools that you can use along the way that are awesome and can facilitate you journey but the journey is yours and you have to do the work towards self love," she said. Katie has revealed she is on the weight loss medication Mounjaro which is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) . GLP-1 is a naturally occurring hormone in the body that plays a role in regulating blood sugar levels and appetite.

Alongside self-love, Katie has said protein has helped her achieve her goals. In one Instagram post she wrote: "The biggest game-changer? Protein. When you’re losing weight—especially on GLP-1s—getting enough protein isn’t just helpful, it’s essential.

"It protects your muscle mass, keeps your metabolism strong, supports your energy, and helps prevent that tired, frazzled feeling that can sneak up when you’re under-eating or losing too fast."

Katie has also shared snippets of her workouts which have helped her achieve her transformation. One work out she cleverly named 'T.I.M.' workout, saying: "T.I.M. WORKOUT - THRIVE. INSPIRE. MOVE. I’ve been working hard but ramping it up for the last 4 weeks!"

Katie from MAFS AUS smiling after 8 weeks of her weight loss journey. Picture: Instagram

Katie shared that, in her first four weeks of her health and weight loss journey, she dropped from a size 18 to a size 14.

Now, at more than eight weeks into her journey, it's not clear exactly how much weight she's lost overall but, in one Instagram video, she shared a screenshot showing her weight has gone from 94.2 to 88.3 (likely kg).

